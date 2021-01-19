Caitlyn Jenner Reveals Why She's 'Much Closer' With Kylie Than Kendall

✖

Caitlyn Jenner is speaking candidly about how her relationships with her children have evolved over the years. The Olympian joked her favorite child "depends on the day" in a new interview with Dear Media'sThe Skinny Confidential Him & Her podcast Monday, but acknowledged she was closer to some than others. "I had six biological, four step. It's a lot of children. 18 grandchildren," she joked on the podcast. "It's kind of just which one's on my good side!"

Caitlyn, 71, is parent to sons Brandon Jenner, 39, and Brody Jenner, 37, whom she shares with ex-wife Linda Thompson; daughter Cassandra Marino, 40, and son Burt Jenner, 42, whom she shares with ex-wife Chrystie Crownover; and daughters Kendall Jenner, 25, and Kylie Jenner, 23, whom she shares with ex-wife Kris Jenner. Caitlyn also has a close relationship with Kris' children with her late ex-husband, Robert Kardashian — Kourtney, 41, Kim, 40, Khloé, 36, and Rob, 33.

When it comes to daughters Kendall and Kylie, Caitlyn said she and the supermodel have a lot in common, but that she and the Kylie Cosmetics founder are closer. "[Kendall is] very athletic," the I Am Cait star shared. "We kind of both had the same attitude towards life. I get along very well with the two of them, but Kylie and I just seem to be closer most of the time."

"Kendall's off kind of doing her thing, and Kylie, like, I had dinner last night at Kylie's house," Caitlyn continued. "We try to do that once a week, once every two weeks. I go over there and she always has these great meals — prepared, she doesn't do them. ... But they're so good! It's better than a restaurant." Often joining them is Caitlyn's close friend, Sophia Hutchins, and the trio "get along very well."

"So [it's] Sophia, Kylie and myself, just three of us, nobody around … just in the house — she has some beautiful homes," Caitlyn continued. "[We] just have a glass of wine and talk about stuff and this and that. And so from that standpoint, we're a lot closer. Kendall's not that — she's always very kind of a little bit more secretive. We're still very close, but it's kind of harder to figure out, where Kylie's more of an open book. ...Kylie is just the exception to the rule. I mean, she's just — all the stars came together."

Despite having a different relationship with her kids, Caitlyn acknowledged she was "very blessed" with each of her children. "All my kids are great and they've all grown up to have their own lives. Now, sometimes, it gets a little tough when you're sitting at the house, Friday night, and Sophia's gone or whatever," she shared. "And you're sitting there going, 'Wait a second. I've got 10 kids. I've got 18 grandchildren. I'm sitting here all by myself! Nobody's called, and you're looking at your phone, and shouldn't somebody be calling me, you know? What, they all have their own lives? Yeah. Well, every parent deals with that. It's nothing new."