Watch: Caitlyn Jenner Fulfills Lifelong Dream of Being ‘Authentic Self’

Caitlyn Jenner finally achieved a lifelong dream on Friday when she hit the beach in a one-piece halter neck swimsuit, a revealing item worn for the first time since her transition.

40 years ago my therapist asked me what my fantasy is. I told her walking on the beach being my authentic self and… A post shared by Caitlyn Jenner (@caitlynjenner) on Oct 27, 2017 at 11:53am PDT

Taking to Instagram to share her first-ever swimsuit video, Jenner can be seen looking carefree as she walks along the beach, removing her hat and exclaiming with glee.

“[Forty] years ago, my therapist asked me what my fantasy is,” Jenner wrote on Instagram. “I told her walking on the beach being my authentic self and…”

A plethora of fans offered their love and support, with one commenting, “Happiness looks fantastic on you.”

In 2015, Jenner, formerly known as Bruce Jenner, officially transitioned. While it’s been a complicated two years, she has now come to a place in her life where she is truly content. Though her relationship with ex-wife Kris and stepdaughters, Kim, Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian has been a bit foggy, Jenner seems to be on good terms with her biological daughters, Kendall and Kylie.

Good day at the Father’s Day car show on Rodeo Drive with my girls. Happy Father’s Day to all the dads out there. A post shared by Caitlyn Jenner (@caitlynjenner) on Jun 18, 2017 at 8:03pm PDT

The three stepped out together this past June to celebrate Father’s Day. “Happy Father’s Day to all the dads out there,” Jenner wrote alongside a photo with the girls.

Jenner has yet to speak out on daughter Kylie’s reported pregnancy, a source close to Jenner says the 67-year-old parent believes her daughter may not be ready for the responsibilities that come with being a parent.

“She thinks Kylie is way too young to have a baby, and that she should have waited until she was in a long-term committed relationship. Obviously, Kylie has more than enough money to ensure that she can pay for help, but Caitlyn still thinks that having a baby will take a huge toll on Kylie’s life,” a source said.

