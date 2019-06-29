Brody Jenner’s Misgendering of Caitlyn on ‘The Hills’ Has Sparked a Tense Debate

Brody Jenner is in hot water after he was accused of misgendering dad Caitlyn Jenner during the premier of The Hills: New Beginnings. During the episode, Brody, 35, referred to Caitlyn as “he,” which brother Brandon Jenner later said was an honest mistake.

Brody is still taking heat for the comment, despite his brother coming to his defense. The comment was made during conversation with friends about Brody’s wife, Kaitlynn Carter.

“My dad, he also became a woman — don’t wanna forget about that one!” he said during the episode. “I had been dating Kaitlynn Carter for four-and-a-half years, and my dad came out and said that he wanted to be called Caitlyn. Two Caitlyns…”

Brody Jenner verbally abusing his wife and misgendering Caitlyn…🤮#TheHillsNewBeginnings — Sarah (@SarahHarmis) June 27, 2019

Brody is really on my tv misgendering his parent — hotgirl cozy. (@cozetteclegane) June 27, 2019

Watching #TheHillsNewBeginnings and Brody keeps misgendering Caitlyn 😬 — Teddy Lamb (@TheTeddyLamb) June 27, 2019

Twitter was flooded with backlash about Brody’s decision to refer to Caitlyn as “he,” rather than her preferred pronouns.

Neither Brody, nor Caitlyn, publicly commented on the misgendering, but Brandon did speak about it during an interview on Channel Q Radio’s Let’s Go There. The 38-year-old encouraged fans to “teach through encouragement” rather than “tearing somebody down.”

The Hills reboot has delivered everything and more: ✅ Whitney reaction shots ✅ Audrina staring blankly ✅ so many fucking crystals ✅ Brody being a tool and misgendering Caitlyn ✅ PAMELA ANDERSON MOVING TO FRANCE TO AVOID TRUMP AMERICA ✅ dragging Perez Hilton — Cory Williams (@seeoharewhy) June 25, 2019

Brody talking about Caitlyn yikes #TheHills — UpToDate: The World of TV (@uptodatetv) June 25, 2019

Brody Jenner remains a pile of trash + seems to really enjoy purposely misgendering Caitlyn Jenner. — aaron, a hate crime doer (@theyshootactors) June 25, 2019

“Accidents happen and people slip up and you shouldn’t shame them for it. There’s not an ill intentions,” Brandon said of his brother’s comments on The Hills.

Brandon also shared the details of a conversation he had with Caitlyn about calling her “dad” after her 2015 transition. He admitted that he’s not “an expert” but said that he was speaking from “personal experience.”

“By no means am I an expert on the subject. I only have my own personal experience, and in my own personal experience, this was a conversation I had with my dad, which was, ‘You can still call me “Dad.”‘ There’s a part of me that related to being your father at one point in my life, and you can still call me “dad,’” Brandon recalled Caitlyn telling him.

“So that’s the understanding that we have with each other, which makes sense, so I think that that’s correct,” he added.

Per Cosmopolitan, Caitlyn will not be appearing on Season 1 of The Hills: New Beginnings. MTV confirmed that she was not included in filming. Should their be a Season 2, however, that could all change.

Brody previously told OK! Magazine that he doesn’t talk to the Kardashian family, whom he’s related to through Caitlyn’s now-defunct marriage to Kris Jenner. He does stay in contact with step-siblings Kendall and Kylie Jenner, however. It’s unclear what his relationship with Caitlyn is like, however.