Bristol Palin Reportedly Joins ‘Teen Mom OG’ Cast

Bristol Palin is reportedly joining MTV‘s Teen Mom franchise to replace Farrah Abraham, TMZ reported Thursday.

Production sources told TMZ that Palin, the 27-year-old daughter of former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin, will be a regular on the show to replace Abraham.

At the age of 17, Palin had her first child, Tripp and went on to have two other children. She is currently in the process of divorcing Dakota Meyer, which could provide plenty of drama for the new season.

Back in February, TMZ confirmed that Meyer filed for divorce on Jan. 29 in Texas. The couple, who were married for less than two years, stopped following each other on Instagram and are no longer together. Photos the two posted earlier this year show them not wearing wedding rings.

However, there has been was speculation of a reconciliation. More recent Instagram photos from May show the two on happy terms. On May 21, Meyer shared a photo of Palin, with the caption, “Couldn’t be prouder of [Bristol Palin Meyer] for passing her real estate exam today! Congratulations I love you.”

On June 26, Palin also shared a birthday message for Meyer, 34.

“Happy 34th birthday to this one!!! Hope this year brings you all the happiness and joy you could ever imagine – you’re the most incredible man – and I am so thankful for you!! I sure love ya,” she wrote.

For Teen Mom, getting a celebrity on Palin’s level is a coup, especially since there were reports of MTV going with a lesser-known reality star whose casting reportedly disappointed the other Teen Mom OG stars. Last month, MTV reportedly cast Are You The One? alum Cheyenne Floyd to replace Abraham. However, sources told Radar Online that Amber Portwood and Catelynn Lowell were both disappointed.

Abraham quit the show late last year, claiming MTV pushed her out because of her career in the adult entertainment business. She also shrugged off Floyd’s casting in a Radar interview.

“I don’t even know that name,” Abraham said. “She’s not a filler!”

Palin is used to the reality TV show spotlight. She was a contestant in two seasons of Dancing With The Stars and had her own series, Bristol Palin: Life’s A Tripp. She also appeared in her mother’s series, Sarah Palin’s Alaska. She also appeared in an episode of The Secret Life of the American Teenager and published a memoir, Not Afraid of Life: My Journey So Far.