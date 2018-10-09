Bristol Palin Defends Herself Following Backlash Over Her Divorce

Bristol Palin is getting ahead of the backlash that may come her way after Monday’s episode of Teen Mom OG showed her asking Dakota Meyer for a divorce.

The newest cast member of the hit MTV series took to Instagram to defend herself. “Dakota is an incredible father, there is NO denying his love for our baby girls, I am extremely grateful for that,” the 27-year-old wrote in a series of messages on her Instagram Story. “You see .002 of our lives — especially since we JUST JOINED TMOG [Teen Mom OG]. Like Dakota has said multiple times on IG and in interviews.. Our marriage was over WAY BEFORE TMOG.”

“Dakota moved out of our home more times than I would ever like to admit. He got an attorney. He filed for divorce. Wait, did you read that? He filed for divorce. And he kept coming and going based on what he thought was best,” she continued on Instagram. “I did not ask for a divorce, but I did look at my children, and knew the marriage was NOT what was best for them.”

She continued, writing, “Just because the picture you see painted is ME finally putting my foot down, to end the back and forth, does NOT mean I didn’t give my marriage and Dakota, everything I had in me.”

She concluded by saying that she respects the Marine’s “service to our country” as well as his role as a father.

“I never ‘gave up’ on Dakota, or on our family,” she said. “I know in my heart I did everything I could. My children come before ANYTHING, and I am so thankful for the challenges that have gone on, because I know they will grow up in a much happier environment because of our decision to separate.”

As previously reported, Meyer filed for divorce from Palin in February after almost two years together, citing “discord or conflict of personalities.” In August, Palin confirmed that the divorce had been finalized, writing on Instagram, “Freshly divorced & single forever lezzbereal.”

Palin and Meyer share two daughters, Sailor, 2, and Atlee, 17 months. She is also mom to 9-year-old Tripp with ex Levi Johnston.

During Monday’s episode, Palin said she and Meyer were “both unhappy” and that she had never felt as lonely as she did then.

“We’re both unhappy,” Palin said in the clip. “I was a single mom for a long time, but being married, I’m more lonely now than I’ve ever been. And I know that he’s probably more lonely now than he’s ever been. I think that we don’t know how to coexist together at all.”

Meyer, 30, said his PTSD might have played a role in their arguments.

“I mean, 99 percent of our problems in this family, in our marriage, is my anxiety and my PTSD, whether you want to believe or justify it or not,” the Marine said.

Palin apologized to Meyer for being “cold” and said she thought a divorce was the best option for their children.

“I’m sorry that I’m that way,” the Dancing With The Stars alum said. “I don’t think that you deserve to have a wife that’s that way, and I want you to have a sense of peace. But I think a divorce is the best thing for our kids. … I do feel like we are better people when we’re not together.”

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays on MTV at 9 p.m. ET.