'Bringing Up Bates' Couple Whitney and Zach Bates Expecting Baby No. 4

Whitney Bates is pregnant with baby number four just one year after giving birth! The Bringing Up Bates star and husband Zach Bates announced Tuesday that they are expecting another baby in June, adding to the family alongside daughters Khloé Eileen, 1, and Kaci Lynn, 4, as well as son Bradley Gilvin, 6.

"We are SOO excited to share the news that we are expecting our sweet baby in June 2021! Whitney, 27, wrote on Instagram, adding there was "no way" to describe how happy they were at the news. "It feels like all of our free time is spent talking about and planning for this new little blessing that will soon fill our home with smiles and giggles," she continued, adding that Kaci and Brad have already been trying guess whether they will be getting another little sister or a little brother.

It hasn't all been easy, however, with both Zach and Whitney contracting the coronavirus before they learned she was expecting. "Shortly after we found out we were pregnant, Zach unfortunately contracted COVID-19 at his work, and I ended up testing positive as well," she shared. "It was a rough couple weeks for our family, with a lot of prayers going up for the new baby, but we thankfully have all recovered and feel healthy again."

"Knowing that COVID-19 can cause side effects in pregnancies, even after it has run its course, we are working closely with Dr. Vick to ensure the health and safety of our new little one, and so far everything is looking perfect!" the expectant mother added, thanking her followers not only for their thoughts and prayers, but also for their love and support as the family goes though "this special time."

The Bates family just celebrated baby Khloé's first birthday, as Whitney gushed about how "obsessed" she and her husband are with their youngest. "You are the chunkiest little thing, with the biggest, sweetest smile and your cuddles absolutely melt us," she wrote in a note to the 1-year-old on Nov. 7, praising Khloé's "wild side" that "keeps us entertained." Whitney concluded, "We say all the time you’re a little ray of sunshine toddling around everywhere so content. Love you so much Khloé bug, and can’t wait to watch you continue to grow and share that smile everywhere you go."