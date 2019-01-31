Brielle Biermann Claps Back at Criticism of Her Birthmark

Brielle Biermann’s new photo is proof that online trolls will target just about anything to criticize!

The Don’t Be Tardy daughter, 21, had to take to the comments section to defend herself this week after posting a photo of her facing the ocean while standing on a dock.

“I crave a love so deep the ocean would be jealous,” she captioned the photo, fittingly.

Most of Biermann’s followers commented on the shot positively, with one writing, “This bathing suit is everything!!” and another adding, “Where is this at? It is so beautiful!”

But one commenter decided to make mention of a barely-noticeable patch of the reality personality’s behind, which is a slightly different color than the surrounding area.

“What is wrong with your butt cheek?” they asked. “Peeling from a sunburn?”

Biermann was quick to pen a sassy reply, responding, “birth mark smh (shaking my head).”

Other followers soon piled onto the rude commenter, writing, “Your eyes might be perfect vision but you need to get that heart checked. Just looking for a reason to critique her aren’t you?”

Another wrote, “You are a horrible person. Brielle is so beautiful. How can you be so evil and body shame her. You need to get a life.”

Biermann is no stranger to social media criticism, nor does she shy away from replying to trolls.

In March 2018, after followers took to a recent Instagram photo of the Bravo star to criticize her lips, which she’s admitted to having injected with filler, Biermann wrote back, “My lips do not look good in photos. I f—ing get it. I’m really over y’all saying this as if I’ve never seen/heard it. I’m not changing them — whether it looks good to you or not.”

She added, “Going to get my duck lips plumped up some more !! C ya!”

And while mom Kim Zolciak Biermann didn’t have to step into the ring for her daughter this time, the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum made it clear in a 2018 interview with Us Weekly that she’s not afraid to defend her brood from online trolls.

“Messing with my kids is gonna be a big one, you know? … Let’s use Brielle’s lips, right? So when Brielle wanted her lips done. It was something that she’s never really liked. She’s always talked about wanting bigger lips. She turned 18, I took her to the best. That’s her decision, her choice. I took her to the best. She was very open because she said she didn’t want other girls that felt like her to not know that there wasn’t an option. So she shared that with the world. Then, they’re like, ‘You look like a duck, you look awful, they look terrible, blah, blah, blah,’ and Brielle’s like, ‘Well f—, maybe I shouldn’t say anything.’ I said, ‘No, you just basically do you.’”

Don’t Be Tardy returns to Bravo with two back-to-back episodes on Sunday, Feb. 17 at 9 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: Paras Griffin/Getty Images