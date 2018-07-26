Brie Bella Swears Nikki Bella and John Cena’s Breakup Was Real

Brie Bella can’t believe people think her sister Nikki Bella‘s split with John Cena was done for Total Bellas ratings!

The WWE power couple’s decision to call off their May wedding over their mismatched ideas about having kids, as well as what appears to be a temporary reunion, was captured on the E! reality show’s cameras, but Bella insists all the drama surrounding their relationship was 100 percent genuine.

“My sister and I are the type of women that when you sign up for a reality show, you have to give the good, the bad, the ugly, the happy, everything! We’ve always stayed true to that,” Bella told Metro UK on Sunday. “It’s been really hard for her to relive — especially when people call all the drama fake. It’s like, ‘Nope, this is real life!’”

She added, “On a daily basis, every day I have to bite my tongue. I so badly would love to go on a Twitter rant or an Instagram Story rant and just tell people, ‘Listen, I’m the sister and I see everything, and you’re wrong, you’re wrong, you’re wrong!’ When I see my sister and John get all this hate because they’re seen out for breakfast, and people say, ‘Oh, it’s fake,’ it’s like, ‘No, it’s not!’ They were together for six years, they can meet for breakfast and talk! It’s crazy that there’s all these rumors.”

Cena has shown willingness to compromise even early on after their split, agreeing to reverse his vasectomy so that he and Nikki could have children. But in Sunday’s episode of the reality show, Nikki shared that she still felt on the verge of a “meltdown,” in part due to her feelings of losing her own identity heading into such a high-profile marriage. But Bella makes it clear that she thinks her twin and the Blockers star will eventually be able to work out their differences.

“Everyone is like me and rooting them on,” she said. “I want them to find happiness whether it’s together or not. That’s all I want for them both. I think she’s taking it all day by day. She definitely wants to be a mom in her future, but right now she just wants to see if her and John are meant to be. I think she’s just concentrating on that. Are her and John really meant to be? Or is it time to close the chapter on their relationship? Once she has that figured out, she’ll look onward to motherhood.”

The couple has been spotted out near their San Diego home together, so hopefully permanent reconciliation is next for them!

Total Bellas airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!

