Briana DeJesus Issues Statement About Her Relationship With Baby Daddies

Briana DeJesus has been raising her two daughters practically on her own amid tense relationships with her baby daddies Luis Hernandez and Devoin Austin.

And things don’t appear to be getting any better with Hernandez, who fathered 6-month-old Stella, and Austin, who fathered 6-year-old Nova, the Teen Mom 2 cast member shared with Blasting News Wednesday.

“Well Luis is non-existent. He doesn’t ask about Stella or anything. He moved back to [New York] and I haven’t heard from him,” she said.

On Austin’s side, things remain similar. “Devoin is Devoin. He’s back and forth. Nothing has changed,” she said.

“So basically things are status quo. I’m continuing to raise my daughters on my own with the help of my mom and sister. I can only continue to hope one day things change as I’d love for my girls to have their dads in their lives, but at this time that doesn’t seem like it’s going to happen with Luis at all and with Devoin on any consistent basis,” she continued.

Until recently fans of the MTV show thought that the mother of two and Teen Mom 2 cast member Javi Marroquin might be planning to tie the knot, giving the girls a solid male role model in their lives.

But earlier this month, the couple announced they had called things quits, blaming different causes for the split on either end.

“Javi and I are not together anymore,” DeJesus told Blasting News on Jan. 17. “Our future just doesn’t line up. He doesn’t want me to get my surgery for a breast lift, lipo, and tummy tuck (which I’m doing in two weeks) because it’ll look bad on his name at work. Also, I don’t plan on moving in with him in the summer and for these reasons, he broke up with me.”

“I have no bad things to say to about him. He wanted a wife and home right now and I didn’t see a reason to rush,” she continued. “I wish him the best going forward, and I am sad things panned out this way, but this is where things currently stand. Again, we are no longer together.”

According to Marroquin, “the surgery itself wasn’t an issue,” but rather their long-distance relationship, which neither wanted to fix by moving.

“Some questions about our futures couldn’t be answered because we both do have kids and live two different lifestyles, her being in Florida and me in Delaware,” he told Radar of the split. “I didn’t agree with some of her future plans being exposed for the world to see for our future and any future employers and I wish we could’ve compromised. Maybe I was overthinking but I couldn’t figure out a way to answer some of those questions.”

“Unfortunately it didn’t work out for us. Bri is an amazing person with the biggest heart I’ve ever got to hold. Everything she goes through and she’s still selfless and does her best to please others. She’s got a bright future and she’ll make any guy feel special,” Marroquin said, adding that she was a major support ahead of his Air Force deployment.

Since then, things have gotten tense between the exes after Marroquin discussed the break-up with his ex-wife Kailyn Lowry on her podcast, Coffee and Convos.

“As of right now it is,” he said when asked about the break-up. “I don’t know what the future holds. There is a lot we have to discuss and talk about before we make any other decisions.”

The MTV cast member, who shares a 4-year-old son Lincoln with her ex, replied, “Hmm, not as dramatic as we thought. There is no juiciness in that.”

“I mean it is juicy enough that my ex wife is asking about my current relationship. That is a little weird to me, don’t you think?” the 25-year-old dad responded. “There is nothing juicy to spill, to be honest with you.”

While the conversation appeared innocuous, it set off DeJesus, who blasted her two castmates in a 45-tweet Twitter rant before deleting her account.

Photo credit: Getty / Steve Mack / Contributor