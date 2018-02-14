Briana DeJesus Posts First Photo After Plastic Surgery Makeover

Briana DeJesus is “back” after undergoing extensive plastic surgery earlier this month to get her pre-baby body back after the birth of her daughter Stella in July.

The Teen Mom 2 cast member allowed famed plastic surgeon Michael Salzhauer, aka Dr. Miami, to broadcast a live Snapchat feed of her surgery on Feb. 1, which included a breast lift and implant exchange, tummy tuck and booty reshaping.

This was the second time DeJesus had allowed Dr. Miami to broadcast her surgical procedures, which previously included breast implants, a Brazilian butt lift, liposuction and a labiaplasty in 2016.

Despite the painful recovery process ahead of her, the 23-year-old MTV cast member is apparently feeling back to herself, posting the first real photo of herself on social media since the surgery on Wednesday.

In the picture, the mother of two smizes in a low-cut red tank top and unbuttoned camouflage pants, new cleavage accompanied by a simple gold chain.

“I can’t button my pants cause it hurts but I’m back,” she captioned the photo on Twitter.

Soon after, she let fans know on social media how she’s recovering, after earlier in the week saying she was even contemplating going back to work she felt so much better.

“Feels good getting back into the swing of things [laugh out loud],” she wrote on Twitter. “This surgery still has me walking all weird but each day gets better!”

Like everything in DeJesus’ life, however, her surgery wasn’t without its share of drama.

After splitting with her boyfriend, castmate Kailyn Lowry‘s ex-husband Javi Marroquin, in January, the couple appeared to be back together the day of her surgery, with Marroquin appearing in Dr. Miami’s snaps and saying he had flown down to Miami, Florida to take care of DeJesus.

But soon after, the father of DeJesus’ daughter Nova, Devoin Austin, appeared to be by the side of his ex, and Marroquin, jilted, left, apologizing to Lowry for “Miami drama.”

DeJesus is now living with Austin, she revealed on Twitter this weekend.

We can’t wait to see all the drama play out on the next season of Teen Mom 2.

