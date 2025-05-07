Bravo Announces 4 New Series — Including a ‘Real Housewives’ Version of ‘Wife Swap’

Bravo is bringing the drama with four new series next year.

The network announced on Wednesday that it is expanding its unscripted slate with four new titles — The Real Housewives of Rhode Island, Ladies of London, The Valley: Persian Style (wt), and Wife Swap: The Real Housewives Edition. Keep reading for details on the new slate of Bravo shows:

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Real Housewives of Rhode Island

The Real Housewives franchise is expanding once again “into the world of a tight-knit circle of Rhode Islanders who have deep community roots and families that go back generations,” according to the network. “With aspirational lives, thriving businesses and tangled family dynamics, these decade-long friendships prove that in a state this small, there’s no escaping your past … or each other.”

Ladies of London

The original cast of ladies of London – Annabelle Neilson, Caroline Fleming, Marissa Hermer, Caroline Stanbury, Juliet Angus, Julie Montagu. (Photo by: Rebecca Miller/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank)

Bravo is also reviving the fan favorite series Ladies of London, which originally aired for three seasons from 2014 to 2017.

“Ladies of London is back with a new wave of British blue bloods, ambitious American expats and glamorous international socialites,” Bravo teased. “As tradition clashes with the fast-paced globalized world, these power players redefine what it means to be a woman of status in one of the most iconic cities in the world. Here connections are currency and the crown isn’t the only thing up for grabs.”

The Valley: Persian Style (wt)

Golnesa Gharachedaghi, Reza Farahan and Mercedes Javid of “Shahs of Sunset” television series attend BravoCon 2023 at Caesars Forum on November 03, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)

Shahs of Sunset alum Reza Farahan, Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi, and Mercedes “MJ” Javid are back for a new spinoff of the Vanderpump Rules offshoot The Valley.

Tentatively titled The Valley: Persian Style, the show follows the three Shahs stars, who “share an unbreakable bond — one built on years of friendship, fiery clashes and the kind of history that never fades.”

“They also share a deep connection to their Persian culture, something that runs just as strong in the group of friends they now call family,” the network teased. “As they take on the next stage of life in the Valley, their world is bigger, their circle is bolder and their challenges are more real than ever. As we’ll see, their next chapter in life isn’t quieter, it’s just more complicated.”

Wife Swap: The Real Housewives Edition

Drama is sure to follow when Bravo brings together the iconic Real Housewives and Wife Swap franchises for Wife Swap: The Real Housewives Edition.

“When a Real Housewife takes off her stilettos and steps into a real housewife’s shoes, all bets are off as two of entertainment’s most iconic franchises are mashed up,” Bravo teased, “leading to laugh-out-loud moments, personal epiphanies and an opportunity to see if the grass is truly greener.”