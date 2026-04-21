Bravo Star West Wilson Breaks His Silence Over Amanda Batula Romance

Summer House star West Wilson has broken his silence on his relationship with Amanda Batula.

After the Bravo couple confirmed late last month that their relationship had turned romantic amid Batula’s separation from husband Kyle Cooke, and following Wilson’s split from Batula’s close friend, Ciara Miller, Wilson took to his Show Me Something podcast to speak out.

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“There was no overlap,” Wilson, 31, told co-host Sophie Cunningham on the podcast Monday. “I know there’s a thousand different theories on the internet right now, but that is one thing that for sure did not happen. Everyone was single.”

Wilson said that he and Batula, 34, “realized things were maybe a little bit serious” back in February, about a month before they confirmed their romance publicly, saying at the time that it was “never our intention to purposely hide anything.”

Wilson continued by condemning how Batula has taken the “brunt” of criticism over their romance, claiming that her phone number had been leaked and that she had been receiving hate messages.

“The hardest part I think with this whole situation is, you know, my actions have hurt people that I care about,” he continued, assuring that he wanted to give some apologies and “clear up all of the crazy s— that’s been on the internet” at the upcoming Summer House reunion taping.

Batula recently broke her silence on Instagram, saying in an April 10 statement that she was “truly sorry to everyone I’ve disappointed and hurt, especially those I know personally who I’ve reached out to individually.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 27: (L-R) Jesse Solomon, Amanda Batula, Kyle Cooke, Lindsay Hubbard, West Wilson, Ciara Miller and Carl Radke attend SiriusXM’s Front Row Series with the cast of Bravo’s ‘Summer House’ at SiriusXM Studios on January 27, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

“For the sake of my mental health,” she continued, “I’m going to try to start living life with some sense of normalcy. If you see me out or posting online, please know that this still weighs very heavily on me. I’m not ignoring what’s happened or what’s unfolded.”

Batula also confirmed that she will be attending Summer House reunion taping this month, “and will be addressing any and all questions honestly and directly there.”

Miller also weighed in on the scandal for the first time in a new profile with Glamour published Friday, telling the outlet, “It’s one thing to experience hurt behind closed doors; to experience it so publicly is like another layer, and then to have to see what you thought was your life still play out in Season 10. It’s a major mindf—.”

“Just know when something’s weird in your gut, there’s a reason,” she continued. “What’s done in the dark always comes to light. And sometimes you really don’t even have to do anything except sit back and let the universe handle it all.”