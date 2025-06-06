Lexi Wood will not be returning to Summer House after Season 9.

On Friday, the model, 26, announced that she would be exiting the Bravo show after just one season, saying she had “no regrets” when it came to her time on the series.

“Well… That wasn’t the summer I signed up for but it definitely taught me a lot,” Wood wrote, referencing the end of her brief relationship with castmate Jesse Solomon, 31. “I stood up for women and for what’s right. Even when it wasn’t easy and I’d do that again in a heartbeat.”

“I’m leaving Summer House with no regrets (well… maybe one),” she continued with a wink emoji. “I’m proud of the way I handled myself, proud of what I walked away from, and even prouder of what I’m walking toward. Big things are coming! Stay tuned!”

Wood’s exit comes just days after the conclusion of Summer House Season 9, which featured plenty of drama surrounding her relationship with Solomon, including an incident dubbed “Toegate” by fans in which Solomon had his toe sucked by another woman without Wood’s knowledge.

While Wood and Solomon initially reconciled after the toe-sucking drama, things came to a head when Wood said she could no longer trust Solomon due to his dishonesty surrounding his flirtations with co-star Ciara Miller.

“You’ve changed me,” she told him on the show while ending their relationship. “I no longer trust people like I did at the start of the summer. I feel like the light in me is slowly dying because I’m exhausted from teaching you.”

Wood isn’t the only cast member to announce their Summer House exit this week. On Thursday, Paige DeSorbo revealed she would be leaving the show after seven seasons.

“I have a little life update for you: I’ve made the decision not to return to Summer House,” the Giggly Squad host, 32, wrote on her Instagram Story. “Being part of this show has been one of the most rewarding chapters of my life — the friendships, the drama, the giggles, all unforgettable.

“You’ve seen me grow up over these last 7 summers,” she continued. “I’ll always be beyond grateful for the memories, the community, and the opportunities this wild ride has brought me. But like all good things (and some bad decisions), it’s time for this chapter to close.”

“To my castmates, the fans, and my NBCU family: thank you. I never could’ve imagined what this journey would turn into — and how many of you would be along for the ride,” the Winter House alum concluded. “And you haven’t seen the last of me, I promise. So much more to do together, but for now you know you can always find me and Daphne in my bed.”