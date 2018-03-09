Bravo Looking for ‘Strong’ Women for ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’

Bravo’s Real Housewives franchise is one of the channel’s most recognizable names, and it seems one city is looking for some new faces.

The Blast reports that producers for the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills are looking for new cast members, with a reported call sheet reading that the show is “Currently looking for strong, self-confident women who have children and or married and reside in Beverly Hills.”

“Strong” seems to be an important word in the listing, as personalities clashing is one of the cornerstones of the reality franchise. Viewers aren’t too fond of reality personalities who get along with everyone, so it’s safe to say Bravo wants to shake things up.

It’s also worth noting that the sheet is looking for women who have children, are married, or both, as several housewives from various cities are single and some, like New York City’s Bethenny Frankel, did not have children when she started on the show.

While the series has Beverly Hills in its title, it seems the women don’t necessarily have to reside in the exclusive zip code to be considered for a spot, with the sheet reading that potential cast members can live in “surrounding area homes” as long as they “want to share their amazing lives and business with us next season.”

The show is currently in its eighth season, and the cast has seen multiple shakeups over the years, though some women have remained mainstays, including the inimitable Lisa Vanderpump and Kyle Richards, who have appeared one every season of the show.

Current cast members also include Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi, Dorit Kemsley and Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave.

It’s unclear whether the casting announcement is for a replacement housewife or to add some new blood to the series, so it seems only time will tell what the future holds for the show.

In addition to Beverly Hills, the franchise also currently has spinoffs in Atlanta, New Jersey, New York City, Potomac, Dallas and of course, the original Orange County. Other spinoffs were previously launched in Washington, D.C. and Miami. International installments include programs in Athens, Melbourne, Sydney, Vancouver and more.

