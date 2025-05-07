Did Bravo Just Cancel 2 of Its Flagship ‘Real Housewives’ Series?

Television network Bravo sparked speculation about the future of two cornerstone franchises with a conspicuous omission in its recent programming announcement.

The May 7 press release, which detailed numerous show renewals and fresh additions to their reality lineup, made no mention whatsoever of The Real Housewives of New York City or The Real Housewives of New Jersey, leaving fans questioning whether these long-running series have been quietly shelved.

The announcement highlighted the return of multiple Real Housewives iterations, including Beverly Hills (Season 15), Orange County (Season 19), Potomac (Season 10), and Salt Lake City (Season 6). Additionally, currently airing franchises in Atlanta and Miami received acknowledgment in the statement. However, the complete absence of any reference to the New York or New Jersey installments stands in stark contrast to these confirmations.

Instead of continuing these established series, Bravo appears to be focusing on fresh territory, announcing The Real Housewives of Rhode Island among four new productions. This expansion into the Ocean State will showcase “a tight-knit circle of Rhode Islanders who have deep community roots and families that go back generations,” according to the official program description in Bravo’s press release.

The timing of this apparent programming shift follows particularly contentious seasons for both omitted franchises. The New York iteration, already in its second season following a complete cast overhaul, reportedly failed to captivate viewers and concluded with a disturbing confrontation between cast members Brynn Whitfield and Ubah Hassan that crossed beyond typical reality television drama. Meanwhile, the New Jersey franchise’s fourteenth season featured such intense animosity between long-time cast members Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga that they reportedly refused to share the reunion stage, creating significant production challenges.

Industry observers note that while no formal “hiatus” announcement has been made, unlike the network’s handling of The Real Housewives of Dubai, the renewal omission appears deliberate. This suggests potential major format revisions rather than outright cancellations, with industry watchers suggesting the network might be considering everything from completely rebuilding both shows from scratch to simply removing problematic personalities while maintaining the core structure.

The announcement comes as Bravo continues to solidify its position as “a top 5 cable entertainment brand” that hosts “7 of the top 10 reality shows on cable,” according to their promotional materials. The network appears to be pursuing fresh concepts while refreshing established properties, including reviving the previously successful Ladies of London format and launching a Persian-focused spinoff of The Valley featuring former Shahs of Sunset personalities Reza Farahan, Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi, and Mercedes “MJ” Javid.

For devoted followers of the New York and New Jersey franchises, the likelihood of seeing their favorite housewives return appears significantly delayed. This programming limbo leaves viewers to wonder whether these foundational series that helped establish the Real Housewives empire will eventually return in modified forms or if they’ve quietly served their final champagne toast on Bravo’s reality stage.