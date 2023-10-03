Brandi Glanville Hospitalized

Brandi Glanville is recovering after being hospitalized Sunday following a collapse in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum's home. The Bravo star, 50, revealed on social media after the incident that it was her son who ultimately called for emergency help, hinting that the ultimate reason for her collapse was due to stress stemming from her upcoming appearance on Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 4.

"I collapsed at home this [morning] and my SON had to call 911 for help! You guys have no idea the amount of stress I'm dealing with," wrote the reality personality, who shares sons Mason, 20, and Jake, 16, with ex-husband Eddie Cibrian. The following day, Glanville confirmed she was still in the hospital, despite wanting to leave. "Everyone at my hospital is super sweet, super hard-working and they're getting ready to go on strike!" she wrote Monday. "They REALLY deserve more!!! I do REALLY want to leave though."

Glanville hasn't shared anything official about the reason for her collapse, but alleged she was "being held hostage by the threat of a bad edit" on the upcoming Peacock series. "No escaping ⁦@BravoTV⁩ even in the ER !! Look at my Dr. & nurses name 🙁being held hostage by the threat of a bad edit is partly the problem," she wrote alongside a photo of her chart in the hospital. Under the care team, her doctor's name is listed as Dr. Cohen, the same last name as Bravo's Andy Cohen, with one of her nurses listed as Ciara – the first name of Summer House's Ciara Miller, who has worked as an ICU nurse.

Glanville has previously slammed Bravo after she left RHUGT Season 4 in Morocco early amid reports that she repeatedly kissed co-star Caroline Manzo, 62, without her consent multiple times during filming. On social media, Glanville wrote that both she and the Real Housewives of New Jersey star were "very intoxicated" at the time of the alleged incident. "I can speak on anything I want to speak on-it was at the end of an 18 hour Wrk day at our belly dancing party & I'd like to see footage on it before hand as both myself & Caroline were very intoxicated," she wrote in March.

"I'm f-king sick of this narrative.I was hired for a 2nd season of girls trip cuz they LOVED what I did on 1st season I was told to bring the party just like before & that's exactly what I did & I was punished for it," she continued. "It feels like a f-king set up. It's BS & Caroline was fine." The reality personality added, "Those are my statements. Yes I'm pissed off. Yes, this is been life f-king ruining and I'm not gonna be responding to anyone commenting."

"The safety and security of cast and crew while shooting is extremely important and we take all reports seriously," representatives from both Peacock and Shed Media said in a statement after reports surfaced. "In this situation, production immediately launched a comprehensive review and is taking appropriate action."