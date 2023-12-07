'Bling Empire' Star Jessey Lee's Ex Accuses Him of Domestic Abuse

Former Bling Empire star Jessey Lee denies allegations of abuse and violence in court documents filed this week in Los Angeles. Crystal Hoang Lee, who has two children with the reality TV personality, has claimed that her ex physically and emotionally abused her and their children during their relationship and that she is seeking a temporary restraining order, according to TMZ.

The documents claim that Hoang Lee was abused by Lee most recently on Nov. 25 of this year, and she even claims he hit one of their children due to their refusal to go to sleep. In addition, she claims that he has caused her to end up with a miscarriage, but no further details can be found in the documents.

There are several other allegations of abuse from previous years that are detailed throughout the documents, ranging from hitting the children and hitting her, leaving the family to gamble, uprooting the children, and putting them in different schools.

However, it appears that the court wants to hear more details from Hoang Lee. For the time being, a judge has denied her request for a temporary restraining order and has set a hearing for two weeks from now, where she will have an opportunity to explain her allegations in greater detail.

"Mr. Lee has no knowledge of this restraining order," a representative told TMZ. "He actually was granted a restraining order against Ms. Hoang on Nov 21. He has been awarded full exclusive custody of the children and they currently live with him. Ms. Hoang has no access or parental rights. There is absolutely no truth to any of these allegations."

In 2011, it was reported by The Cinemaholic that the former couple were married, and four years later, they filed for divorce. It is believed that Hoang and Lee have formally divorced their relationship in 2019.

It was reported that Lee secretly married Chèrie Chan on Sept. 8, 2022 at the Château de Saran castle in Champagne, France, according to People. The couple has two children together, daughter Jadore and son Jevon.

Described as a real-life look at crazy rich Asians, the Netflix series Bling Empire has been streaming its three seasons since 2021 and follows a group of wealthy Asian-Americans living in Los Angeles. After episode two of Season 2 of the show, Chan and Lee disappeared from the show. The pair told TMZ that they "decided to move on to focus on their family, business, and other endeavors."