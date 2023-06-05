'Bling Empire' Star Anna Shay Dead at 62

Bling Empire star Anna Shay has died at the age of 62 after unexpectedly suffering a stroke. Shay's family confirmed her passing in a statement to PEOPLE Monday, praising her as the "brightest ray of sunshine" before her death. Shay was a fan favorite on the Netflix reality show, which premiered in 2021.

"It saddens our hearts to announce that Anna Shay, a loving mother, grandmother, charismatic star, and our brightest ray of sunshine, has passed away at the early age of 62 from a stroke," Shay's family said in a statement. "Anna taught us many life lessons on how not to take life too seriously and to enjoy the finer things. Her impact on our lives will be forever missed but never forgotten."

Shay last posted on Instagram in December, wishing her fans happy holidays and giving a "very special" thanks to Netflix. Shay is survived by son Kenny Kemp and her grandchildren. In April, Netflix revealed it would not be moving forward with a fourth season of Bling Empire, which followed the luxurious lives of wealthy Asian Americans in Los Angeles, nor a second season of its New York-based spinoff.

Shay's eccentricities and wealth made her an instant favorite on Bling Empire, which she addressed in good humor during a February 2021 interview with Paper Magazine. Asked about the overwhelmingly positive reaction to her debut, Shay answered with a laugh, "Well, perhaps because I'm the oldest one. No I am though, for real. I don't know. If somebody asks me about something I'm going to say it straight up, nothing to hide. I don't really like gossiping. If you're gonna offend somebody, yes I will counter back. I'm not sure why the fans singled me out, but I want thank everybody that has been there for me on Instagram and social media, and even on my emails. It's just all very new to me."

Shay's fashion sense is another part of her legacy, but the reality personality always kept a grounded look at the designer brands she so loved. "My mother would always tell me, 'You can love as many designers as you want, but be yourself, don't let the clothes wear you,'" she said. "So I would, for example, wear a Chanel suit with t-shirts from Target. Target makes great t-shirts."