‘The Voice’: Gwen Stefani Makes First Post-Wedding Appearance With Blake Shelton on Show

Gwen Stefani made her first appearance on The Voice since marrying Blake Shelton over the summer during Tuesday night’s episode. The former No Doubt singer was there to show support for Carter Rubin, whom Stefani coached last season. Rubin performed his new song, “horoscope” on the show.

At the start of Tuesday’s live elimination episode, host Carson Daly introduced Stefani, who stood by Shelton, with Daly jokingly pronouncing them man and wife. Stefani pointed out that it was her first time on the show since they got married on July 3 at Shelton’s Oklahoma ranch, with Daly officiating. The couple also showed off their wedding bands for the cameras.

After the jokes though, Stefani showered Rubin with praise. “I am so proud of him,” she said, calling Rubin’s new song “incredible.” Rubin has “grown so much and is such a good guy,” Stefani said. “I am rooting for him. I know you guys are. Go buy the song.” She predicted Rubin will have an “incredible future.” Daly then gave Stefani a chance to introduce Rubin before his performance.

Stefani and Shelton started dating in November 2015, after working together on The Voice. They got engaged in October 2020 and married on July 3. During the ceremony, Shelton performed a brand new song he wrote for the occasion, “We Can Reach the Stars.” He later recorded it and will include it on the deluxe edition of his latest album, Body Language.

“I’m putting out a deluxe version of this record that we have out now, and we’re going to put it on there, and so I’m excited for people to hear it,” Shelton told Seth Meyers in October. “A lot of people ask me about it since they found out that I did that. We’re excited about it. I want people to hear it – I mean, my god, I married Gwen Stefani. I want everybody to hear that! I mean, that’s the ultimate bragging rights.”

Although Stefani has been egging Shelton on to get back into writing songs himself, Shelton said he chose to write a part of his wedding vows as a song to surprise her. “I didn’t feel pressure because she didn’t know I was going to do it, so I felt like there’s really no bar to set right there. And it was Carson [Daly]’s idea that we should write our own vows or whatever – have this piece jut to say, before we say ‘I do,’” Shelton said.

The original version of Body Language was released in May and includes “Happy Anywhere,” featuring Stefani. The deluxe edition is scheduled for Dec. 3. “Come Back as a Country Boy” was added as the opening track, while “We Can Reach the Stars” is the closing number. The Voice airs on NBC Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.