Blake Horstmann Says He Got ‘Death Threats’ After Releasing Caelynn Miller-Keyes’ Texts

It looks like the drama between Bachelor in Paradise star Blake Horstmann and Caelynn-Miller Keyes just got taken to a whole new level after Horstmann admitted he and his family have been receiving death threats. It all started after the the Bachelorette contestant revealed a slew of text messages between he and Keyes revealing private conversations about their relationship in order to show his defense — a plan that did nothing but backfire on him.

“My family started getting DMs … and when your family comes in [the picture], it changed everything for me. I was just like, ‘Yes, this is hard,’” the 31-year-old confessed during the Bachelor Happy Hour With Rachel & Ali podcast. “Lots of death threats. My grandma started getting DM’s at one point.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

After already openly discussing his decision with Keyes for the first time face-to-face on the Bachelor in Paradise reunion show, he shared his side of the story once again on the podcast revealing more details of exactly how he was feeling before he shared the text messages.

“That night, when I released those text messages I was breathing into a paper bag,” he said. “It was incredibly difficult for me. A decision like that, you do reach out for advice and especially advice from people who have been in situations like me in Bachelor Nation. A lot of people, they didn’t even really say, ‘No, don’t do it.’ They were like ‘If you do it, know what the consequences are.’ … I did reach out and there were a few that were like ‘The things she’s saying, you have to do it. I don’t see any other choice.’ When people say it was premeditated or whatever, it was such a hard decision for me.”

He continued, “I felt like that was the only thing I could do to get my truth out there, because I didn’t know a lot of things she was saying when I was down there. Had I known that she said I was silencing her and all of these things, I would have addressed it on the beach with her. But I had no idea she was saying those things. And, so when I watched it, I was shook.”

Horstmann felt the need to share the messages after the Miss USA 2018 runner-up accused him of hooking up with not only her but her co-star Kristina Schulman in such close proximity. The hook-ups took place at Stagecoach Music Festival and Keyes says when she got to the beach to shoot the reality series, she felt ignored and that’s when she became upset over the situation.