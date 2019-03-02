Blac Chyna Sued by Ex-Boyfriend in Cyberbullying Lawsuit

Blac Chyna, the mother of Rob Kardashian‘s daughter Dream Kardashian, is being sued by an ex-boyfriend who claims he was cyberbullied by Chyna and Kardashian.

Pilot Jones, whose real name is Justin C. Jones, filed court documents on Feb. 27 that Chyna was sent legal documents about the lawsuit by a process server, reports The Blast. According to documents obtained by the site, Jones said the server could not find Chyna at her Woodland Hills, California, home so Chyna will have to respond to the lawsuit in court.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The court battle between Jones, Kardashian and Chyna has been ongoing for more than a year. According to The Blast, Jones first sued the former couple in 2017, accusing them of cyberbullying and defamation.

In the lawsuit, Jones said a photo of him kissing Chyna leaked, and Kardashian and Chyna accused Jones of trying to make money from the photo. In response, they exposed him as bisexual and made his phone number public, Jones claims.

Jones denied being behind the photo’s release, which later caused a rift between Chyna and Kardashian. Jones also said he received threatening phone messages and later attempted suicide.

Kardashian and Chyna have not filed official responses to the lawsuit yet. In August 2018, Kardashian filed court documents claiming he was never served with the lawsuit, but Jones said the suit was left with a receptionist. At the time, Jones was demanding the lawsuit be allowed to continue and the court order that Kardashian was officially served.

In July 2017, Jones claimed he began dating Chyna in late 2015, although they never made their relationship “official.”

“We actually met at a party that I was hosting, so we got really close around the end of 2015 for sure,” he told Us Weekly at the time. “We didn’t have to put a title on anything. We both kind of knew how we felt about each other.”

Jones claimed he stayed friendly with Chyna, even after she started seriously dating Kardashian in early 2016.

“Most of our relationship at that point was pretty much business. We were really, really great friends,” he told the magazine. “I just don’t like some of the decisions she’s made as of recent, but other than that she’s a great person.”

However, when the photo at the center of the lawsuit leaked in October 2016, their relationship went south. Jones described Chyna as a “master manipulator.”

“She’s not a little bit of a bully, she clearly did bully me — there’s no ‘little bit’ to it,” Jones told Us Weekly. “The fact is that she tried to intimidate me via social media, and I don’t think that that is OK, and I don’t think that that’s right. At the end of the day, all of us in this situation are parents and look at the example that we are teaching. … These platforms are being used to really harass people. I was outed on social media.”

Chyna and Kardashian started dating in January 2016 and the relationship was over by December 2016. In July 2017, Kardashian posted explicit photos of Chyna on Instagram and accused her of cheating on him. During their relationship, the couple welcomed daughter Dream in November 2016.

There have been rumors of a custody battle between Kardashian and Chyna. However, Kardashian took to Twitter on Feb. 26 to deny there are any “open” cases involving custody.

“Angela and I are both actively co-parenting and there are no pending or active custody cases,” he wrote, referring to Chyna by her real name, Angela Renee White.

Photo credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images