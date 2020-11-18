Blac Chyna Slams Wendy Williams After Host Claimed She Said She Needs a Place to Live

✖

Blac Chyna is flexing her bank account after Wendy Williams claimed on her eponymous daytime show that the model had nowhere to live. After Williams made claims Monday that the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians personality had reached out to her for financial help, Chyna shared a number of Instagram Stories showing off her Calabasas mansion and expensive cars.

Williams first made the claims about Chyna during Monday's show while discussing rapper Tyga, with whom Chyna shares 8-year-old son King Cairo. The model also shares daughter Dream, 4, with Rob Kardashian. "He has a child with Blac Chyna, right?" Williams asked her guest. "I told you how Chyna texts me regularly, ‘Can you help me find a condo. I have no place to live.'" Williams continued of the messages she allegedly receives, "Single mother of two, can I find her a place to live. It was random. Maybe she sent a blast to everybody she knows, cause it didn’t say ‘Dear Wendy.’ I didn’t answer it. I don’t want to be involved."

Just hours later, Chyna posted a video on her Story from her driveway, showing off five luxury cars, including a Lamborghini and a Mercedes G-Wagon. The reality personality included the lyrics to her son "Cash Only" over the video, which eventually moved to tour the rest of her home. "Ain’t no sense in lying, I don’t call nobody mine. And I ain’t checking for nobody either, I promise I’m fine," the lyrics read. "I’d rather chase money to spend ’cause I can’t see myself spending time. I don’t need one on my side ’cause I can’t be worried ’bout you when I’m busy tryna get mine."

Chyna's attorney confirmed in a statement to InTouch Weekly in April that she doesn't receive child support from Tyga or Kardashian while defending her choice to sell a FaceTime call with her for $950 to fans and a follow on Instagram for $250. In September, she bragged that her "biggest flex" is not needing money from either father of her kids to raise her kids, telling SiriusXM Hip Hop Nation host Swaggie Sie, "My biggest flex? Honestly, I mean, just honestly taking care of my kids by myself as a single parent, with no child support. So that’s my biggest flex."