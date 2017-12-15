Blac Chyna Shows off New Tattoo With (Mostly) Daughter’s Name

Blac Chyna has a new tattoo that she’s showing off, and it’s (mostly) an homage to her daughter Dream.

The tattoo is a script of Dream’s name on the side of Chyna’s hand where she used to have a tattoo of her ex-boyfriend Future’s name, as reported by TMZ.

Chyna’s new Dream tattoo is joined by a tattoo of her son King’s name that she has on the side of her other hand.

The mother-of-two has had quite the year, having been caught in a very messy, very public feud with Dream’s father, her ex Rob Kardashian, earlier this summer.

Rob had his Instagram account shut down in July after he posted screenshots of texts with Chyna which included nude photos of her.

He also accused her of cheating on him and posted a video of her kissing another man.

In one of the posts he wrote, “Whoa that’s crazy u let me c— inside u and then another man do the same in the same bed and the same robe and everything in the house where I pay 16k rent. Sheesh. And so u know she had her butt reduced but I know it still looks wild.”

After Instagram shut him down, Rob moved his rant over to Twitter, where, as of now, the last thing he’s written is, “I truly thought Chyna wanted to be a family and that’s why I was so loyal to her but I learned my lesson and everyone else was right.”

In a subsequent statement, Chyna said she was “taking a classier route,” and added, “I was devastated, of course. The moral of the story is that he doesn’t respect me, so if you can’t respect me, you have to respect the law.”

At the time, Chyna successfully received a temporary restraining order against Kardashian, which prohibited him from coming within 100 yards of her, and from posting photos of their daughter or her son.