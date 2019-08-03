Bindi Irwin Writes Note to Late Father Steve After Confirming Her Brother Will Walk Her Down the Aisle

Bindi Irwin honored her late father, Steve Irwin, with a heartwarming note addressed to him, as she revealed her little brother will walk her down the aisle at her wedding. A week after announcing her engagement to longtime boyfriend Chandler Powell, the 21-year-old conservationist wrote about her supportive brother Robert.

In the note, she also confirmed that the 15-year-old will walk her down the aisle the day of the ceremony.

“Dad, You would be so incredibly proud of Robert,” she wrote alongside a throwback photo of the Irwin family, as well as one from her engagement photoshoot (sic) with her new fiancé and brother, who held Bindi’s hand. “He has been such an amazing support during this beautiful new life chapter.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bindi Irwin (@bindisueirwin) on Aug 2, 2019 at 3:41pm PDT

“I know you’d be beaming with pride when the time comes that he walks me down the aisle,” Bindi added, PEOPLE first reported. “I wish you could be here for these moments, but I know that your spirit lives on in us [red heart emoji].”

Fans took to the comments section of the heartwarming post to share kind words and congratulations for the bride-to-be.

“I’ve rarely seen someone missed by ALL like your father. And we all still cry about it too [two crying emojis] I’m just so glad my son gets to see you and Robert the way I saw Steve! Also if there is any video made public if Robert walking you down the aisle I’m going to need to cancel my entire day from crying too much,” one user commented.

“I’m so emotional right now. your dad’s work was a huge part of my childhood. he would be so proud of you and your family. congratulations on your engagement! your dad is smiling down on you,” another fan wrote.

Another user wrote: “Oh Bindi you made me cry. I am sure your father is beyond proud of you and your brother! His love lives through you guys!”

The Crocodile Hunter star was famously working on an underwater film titled, Ocean’s Deadliest when he was attacked by a stingray and died on Sept. 4, 2006, at age 44.

Bindi previously opened up about the big role her brother has played in her life since their father’s death.

“I think that for me, it’ll be really important that Robert walks me down the aisle,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “That’s something that I really want to do.”

“I’m always so grateful that Robert is there, and he has been such a big part of my life and he’s always stepped up and been the one to give me a hug when I need it and encourage me forward in life,” she added. “So he will definitely be the one to walk me down the aisle when the time comes, and I think that will make it really special.”