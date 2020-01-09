Bindi Irwin Says ‘I Wish Dad Was Here’ in Emotional Post Amid Australia Fires

As wildfires continue to ravage Australia, claiming the lives of an estimated 1 billion animals, Bindi Irwin is reflecting on the loss of her father Steve Irwin and the wildlife conservation he dedicated himself to. In an emotional post shared to her Instagram account on Wednesday, Irwin shared a photo of her late father holding an animal, writing that she wished he were still alive to offer advice.

“Dad spent his life working so hard to protect wildlife and wild places, especially in Australia,” she captioned the photo. “I wish he was here right now to give advice and strength during this time of devastation with the bushfires. I know that his spirit lives on through our conservation work and I hope together we can make him proud.”

The Australian bushfires have burned nearly 20 million acres, killed at least 25 people, and, as of this week, left an estimated 1 billion animals dead, including over 800 million in New South Wales alone, according to experts. The figure includes mammals (excluding bats), birds and reptiles.

As the fires continue to ravage the continent, the Irwin family have saved 90,000 animals from the bushfires, Irwin announced last week.

“With so many devastating fires within Australia, my heart breaks for the people and wildlife who have lost so much,” she wrote alongside a photo of herself standing in front of an image of her father with a crocodile. “I wanted to let you know that we are SAFE. There are no fires near us [Australia Zoo] or our conservation properties.”

“Our Wildlife Hospital is busier than ever though, having officially treated over 90,000 patients,” she continued. “My parents dedicated our Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital to my beautiful grandmother. We will continue to honour her by being Wildlife Warriors and saving as many lives as we can.”

Speaking to Australian morning show Sunrise, Irwin’s younger brother, Robert, explained that they are “seeing all kinds of different injuries,” including “smoke inhalation and burns” as well as animals who have gone “into areas where they’re not supposed to be to escape the horrific conditions.”

Experts have warned that the bushfires have not only devastated the country’s forests, which could take decades to recover, but may also see several species “tipped over the brink of extinction,” including koalas, which were already threatened due to habitat loss.