'Alaskan Bush People': Bear Brown Relays Message From Mom Ami After Dad Billy's Death

Alaskan Bush People star Billy Brown died suddenly at the age of 68 following a seizure, his son Bear Brown announced on Feb. 8. Ever since then, fans have been sending the Brown family kind words as they deal with this tragic loss. On Instagram, Bear even relayed a message from Ami Brown in which she thanked all of those who have been supporting the family during this difficult time.

"Hello everyone! My Mom wanted me to personally thank everybody, for all the support in this very hard time!" Bear wrote on Instagram (his account is currently set to private). "By far the hardest time my family, the Wolfpack! Has ever been through! We have received condolences from all over the world! It means a lot to us!!! Be sure to tell the people closest to you, how much you love them! You never know when you might not get that chance again! Also I would like to give my condolences to everyone who has lost a loved one! God bless!!!" Bear caption came alongside a graphic that depicted the Brown family, with Billy's image featured in the center.

As previously mentioned, Bear was the one who announced the news of his father's passing. On Instagram, he wrote, alongside a photo of Billy and Ami, "We are heartbroken to announce that our beloved patriarch Billy Brown passed away last night after suffering from a seizure." His statement continued, "He was our best friend — a wonderful and loving dad, granddad and husband and he will be dearly missed. He lived his life on his terms, off the grid and off the land and taught us to live like that as well. We plan to honor his legacy going forward, and to continue with his dream." Bear ended his message by asking that during this "painful time" that people offer his family privacy and prayers. He also concluded his caption with a blessing to all of his followers.

The official Twitter account for Alaskan Bush People issued a statement in light of Billy's passing. In their message, they called the star "a trailblazer, a lovely man, and most definitely one of a kind." They noted that they were "devastated" to hear of his passing. The account ended their message by noting that their heart is "his family and those that knew him as they deal with this devastating loss."