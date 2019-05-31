‘Biggest Loser’ Fans Mourn Daniel Wright’s Death After Cancer Battle

The Biggest Loser fans mourned the death of Daniel Wright, who died Sunday after a battle with leukemia. He was 30.

Wright’s death was first reported on Sunday. His wife, Rebecca Wright, later confirmed the sad news on Wednesday with a heartbreaking post on her Facebook page. Rebecca, a former Biggest Loser Season 8 contestant herself, included a photo of herself holding Wright’s hand in the hospital.

“My heart is so broken yet so full. As many, many of you already know the love of my life left my arms for Christ’s on Sunday afternoon,” Rebecca wrote on Facebook. “It was the most beautiful &deeply sad thing I have ever experienced. Y’all my man was EVERYTHING to me & SO many people, he was MY PERFECT!!! He made me promise I’d be ok…it was actually one of the last things I said to him before he left us. The reality is most minutes in the days that have passed, I have had NO IDEA how that is going to be possible!?! By Gods abundant grace the Holy Spirit is filling in the cracks that his earthly departure left behind, leaving me hopeful yet numb at times.”

Rebecca went on to thank fans for their support and linked to his obituary. His family asked that, in lieu of flowers, mourners can make donations to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society in his memory.

NBC and The Biggest Loser producers also sent their prayers to Wright’s family with a statement on Instagram.

“Daniel Wright epitomized what it means to be a contestant on The Biggest Loser, inspiring millions of viewers when he was on the show and many more with his recent battle with cancer,” the network said Wednesday. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Rebecca and their extended family and friends.”

Hundreds of Biggest Loser fans sent tributes to Wright and his family on social media.

“I remember watching his journey that season. [Prayers] for his family,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“Leukemia and only 30 years old [crying emoji] Still an inspiration from his time at [Biggest Loser] — they all are,” one fan wrote on Instagram.

“RIP Daniel, God just received another angel…….no more pain, sadness here but celebrating your life,” another fan wrote on Instagram.

“So sorry for your loss. It helps that you’re leaning on the Holy Spirit to help you through,” one fan wrote on Rebecca’s Facebook page.

“So deeply saddened by your loss. I met you and Daniel at a Fitness event in Atlanta,” another fan wrote on Rebecca’s Facebook post. “I was instantly touched by the deep bond and love you had for each other. My heart aches for you and sending prayers and hugs of comfort to you and everyone in the family.”

The Biggest Loser was revived for another season, which will air on USA Network in 2020.

