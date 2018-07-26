‘Big Brother’ Veto Meeting Ends in Tears for All

The Big Brother house is in shambles after the veto competition put Haleigh Broucher and Kaitlyn Herman against each other for a chance to come off the block.

Wednesday’s all-new episode of the CBS reality series picked up immediately after the two friends were nominated by Head of Household Sam Bledsoe, who said she picked the two due to the way they treat the men in the household, which she called the “opposite of female empowerment.”

What the two nominees didn’t know, however, is that one of them would have the chance to come back to the house due to Sam’s Power App she received the first week.

Sam explained Wednesday, “I don’t think either one of them have the grit that it takes, and if they do return, they would be easily sent back out,” adding that they would feel indebted to her for the use of her power app.

While Haleigh and Kaitlyn were both heartbroken by the personal nomination, they were determined to shore up support in the house prior to the veto competition — both vying for the heart and vote of Faysal Shafaat — who promised them both his allegiance.

When Faysal did end up winning the “Chop, Bonk, Spank” veto competition, he took Haleigh, with whom he has a “showmance” going, off the block, although he did struggle as to how to break his decision to Kaitlyn, who quickly figured out that he had promised his veto to both of them though sensing a “vibrational shift” prior to the meeting.

“You know I’m going home if I’m on,” Kaitlyn said, getting emotional. “I feel so stupid.”

After he announced his veto, Sam put up Angie “Rockstar” Lantry to take her place. Rockstar had previously been critical of Sam’s decision to put up two women for elimination while citing female empowerment as a cause, and was also fan favorite Tyler Crispen’s choice to put on the block.

Sam then spilled the secret of her Power App, and the meeting concluded with tears from Kaitlyn, Sam and Rockstar.

But who will go home this week? And what will they have to do to get a chance to return to the house? Fans will have to find out Thursday.

Big Brother airs Wednesdays and Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET and Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. CBS All Access subscribers have access to the online live feed.

Photo Credit: CBS / Sonja Flemming