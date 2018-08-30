‘Big Brother’ Technical Glitch Broadcasts Private Conversation Throughout Entire House

All is fair in Big Brother — even when a technical glitch threatens to blow up your game. This week, Brett Robinson had a minor freakout when a private conversation between him, Tyler Crispen, Angela Rummons and JC Mounduix about fellow houseguest Sam Bledsoe was broadcast throughout the entire house.

The intercom turning on when Brett was complaining to Tyler & Angela about Sam last night #BB20 pic.twitter.com/UJpJT76KbN — Tooms📣 (@Tooms_BB) August 28, 2018

Fans watching the CBS 24/7 live feeds of the house noticed that Brett was telling his fellow houseguests about an awkward misunderstanding between him and Sam that occurred earlier in the day when the intercom in the HOH room — where their private conversation was being held — flipped on and broadcast audio and visual to the main screen of the house downstairs.

Without knowing that the entire house could hear him, Brett vented about the encounter earlier in the day, explaining that he and Sam decided to do their laundry together since neither of them had a large load to do and the line for laundry was getting long.

But when Brett noticed that the laundry line was getting longer, he scrapped the idea and put his dirty clothes back inside to make sure they didn’t get locked outside. Later, Sam noticed that his clothes were no longer with hers, so she did her own load of laundry before confronting him and asking if he was too good to do laundry with her. He explained that he simply put his clothes inside; she made a comment making sure he knew she did not include his load in with hers.

Seconds after Brett finished explaining what happened, Kaycee Clark ran into the HOH room to warn the group that she could hear everything Brett was saying (and also see a live feed of the HOH room) in the living room. At this point, Brett worried that Sam overheard his venting session and that she might now hate him.

A Big Brother fan account tweeted that Sam did overhear their conversation. On the live feeds, Sam could be seen looking at the screen in the living room. The houseguests wondered if the accidental “glitch” had actually been a twist in the Big Brother game.

Sam heard their conversation. Audio link glitch. MAJOR technical error. #BB20 — REALvegas4sure #bb20 (@realvegas4sure) August 28, 2018

Later, Sam said that she did hear Brett’s conversation about her and their laundry, Big Brother Network reports. He explained that he was feeling cranky, and the two hugged and made up.

It’s not the first time Sam has been the subject of an annoyed conversation. Haleigh Brougher and Angela have talked a few times about Sam, who is seen as a “floater” without a true alliance, excluding them.

Tune into Big Brother on Thursday, Aug. 30 on CBS to see who the houseguests send packing to the jury house: Haleigh Bougher or Faysal Shafaat.