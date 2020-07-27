Paul Abrahamian's third shot in the Big Brother house will have to wait for another opportunity. The two-time Big Brother runner-up addressed rumors Monday he would appear in the show's upcoming all-stars season, denying he would be part of th cast, which has not been announced yet. Abrahamian first competed on Season 18 of the CBS series, coming in second to Nicole Franzel, then returned for Season 19, where he made it to the final two once again, only to lose to Josh Martinez.

"The experience as a whole comes with a hefty amount of emotional and mental stress," Abrahamian wrote in a note on Twitter denying he would re-enter the house for all-stars. "I don’t think going from one stressful quarantine to another is a good idea. I miss life and I miss genuine human interaction." He added that with both of his parents requiring surgery soon, he "can’t and won’t abandon my family during these difficult times."

"Society as a whole is changing at a fast pace," he continued. "I don’t want to be locked away and be unaware of, or miss out on, the evolution of where we are headed as people. I want to be part of this change and I want to continue learning and growing with society. (not hide from it)" Thanking fans who continue to support him, Abrahamian said he would continue to focus on his passions and work with people experiencing homelessness. "I have decided to fully focus on my music & art. It's what truly brings me happiness & makes me feel complete," he added. "I hope you guys understand that."

Also rumored to appear this season are Martinez, the Season 19 winner, Franzel, the Season 18 winner, Season 8 runner-up Daniele Donato, Season 18 alum Paulie Calafiore, Season 20 runner-up Tyler Crispen, three-time contestant Janelle Pierzina, Season 14 winner Ian Terry, Season 12 winner Hayden Moss and Season 20 alum Bayleigh Dayton.

Big Brother's 22nd season, its second all-stars edition, will kick off with a live movie-in show on Wednesday, Aug. 5 at 9 p.m. ET, followed by three episodes a week on Sundays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, all airing at 8 p.m. ET. Things will look a little different this season amid the coronavirus pandemic, with the live audience no longer attending Thursday's show. Houseguests will also be placed in quarantine and tested several times before they enter the house. Once inside the Big Brother house, players will have no contact with the production or crew members, who will also undergo regular testing.