All the 'Big Brother' All-Star Contestants Reportedly Set to Return for Season 22

Big Brother is bringing on the All-Stars. The coronavirus pandemic shut down initial plans for the summer CBS show earlier this year, but the network is reportedly set to return for an All-Stars season in just a few weeks. TMZ reported a number of fan-favorite players arrived Tuesday in Los Angeles, where they will be tested and quarantine before heading into the house. Production sources told the outlet that a core list and alternate list of houseguests were invited to the quarantine and testing procedures before any solid casting choices are made, and contestants must test negative after their two weeks in isolation to enter the house and compete for the prize. Keep scrolling to see which of your favorite Big Brother alums are in the running for the landmark All-Star season.

Josh Martinez View this post on Instagram A post shared by J O S H M A R T I N E Z (@josh_martinez_) on Jul 1, 2020 at 6:33pm PDT First of the contestants reportedly undergoing testing ahead of the new season is Josh Martinez, the winner of Big Brother Season 19. Known for his risky game play and emotional outbursts during his time in the house, Martinez has since found success on MTV's The Challenge, competing in War of the Worlds, War of the Worlds 2 and Total Madness.

Daniele Donato View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dani Briones (@its_danibri) on May 22, 2020 at 1:43pm PDT Joining him is Daniele Donato, the Big Brother 8 runner-up who came in eighth in a Season 13 return alongside her father, Dick Donato. Following her time in the house, she began a relationship with Big Brother 13 competitor Dominic Briones, whom she married in 2013. The two are now parents of baby girl Tennessee Autumn, who was born in August 2018.

Paulie Calafiore View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paulie Calafiore (@paulcalafiore_) on Jul 10, 2020 at 2:16pm PDT Paulie Calafiore is also reportedly making his way back into the Big Brother house after competing on Season 18, where he was involved in a showmance with Zakiyah Everette before becoming the fourth member of the jury. Since then, he's made a name for himself on MTV, appearing on the first season of Ex on the Beach before competing on The Challenge: Final Reckoning, War of the Worlds and War of the Worlds 2.

Nicole Franzel View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝙽𝚒𝚌𝚘𝚕𝚎 𝙵𝚛𝚊𝚗𝚣𝚎𝚕 🐣 (@coconuts_) on May 26, 2020 at 5:22pm PDT Nicole Franzel will also reportedly be looking for another victory in the Big Brother house after winning Season 18 and competing in Big Brother 16. Franzel was known in the house for her subtle game play behind the scenes as well as her showmance with Corey Brooks. After bringing home the grand prize during her second time in the house, she and now-fiancé Victor Arroyo came in fourth during Season 31 of The Amazing Race.

Tyler Crispen View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyler Crispen (@tylercrispen2) on Apr 22, 2020 at 11:41am PDT Tyler Crispen is also reportedly joining the fray for Big Brother 22, first coming in as runner-up during Big Brother 20 to winner Kaycee Clark. Dominating the game play from behind the scenes for most of the season, he won America's Favorite Houseguest even if he didn't win the grand prize. Crispen also was part of a showmance with Angela Rummans, and the two now live together in Los Angeles.

Janelle Pierzina View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janelle Pierzina (@janellepierzina) on Mar 12, 2020 at 8:48am PDT Janelle Pierzina is one of the most experienced Big Brother players returning for All-Stars, having competed on three previous seasons and spending 177 total days in the house. Pierzina first competed in Big Brother 6, where she came in third, then returned the next season for All-Stars, where she came in third again but won America's Choice vote. She made another return to the house for Big Brother 14, where she was the fourth houseguest evicted. Then in 2019, she competed on Season 31 of The Amazing Race with fellow Big Brother alum Britney Haynes, where they were eliminated fourth. In 2006, she was awarded the VH1 Big Reality Star prize.

Ian Terry (Photo: Tibrina Hobson/WireImage) Ian Terry is also reportedly making his return to the house after winning Big Brother 14 through his dominance in the competitions and strong friendships with his alliance, including a showmance with Ashley Iocco. A chemical engineering student during his time in the house, Terry went on to become the youngest winner in Big Brother history at just 21.

Hayden Moss View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hayden (@haydenmoss11) on Aug 2, 2018 at 2:37pm PDT Hayden Moss, the winner of Big Brother 12, is also making his way back to the house. Known as "The Animal" in his Brigade alliance during his winning season, Moss was able to escape the target on his back from his showmance with Kristen Bitting to go on and win the grand prize. He then went on to compete on Survivor: Blood vs. Water with his then-girlfriend, Survivor: One World contestant Kat Edorsson, where he finished in seventh place.