'Big Brother' Star Arrested in Texas: Autumn Daly Speaks Out

The news comes just days before Season 26 of the reality competition series is to air.

Big Brother alum Autumn Daly was recently arrested on a theft charge in Texas. Daly appeared in Season 2 of the reality competition series. TMZ reports police arrested Daly in July in Lewisville, TX on an outstanding warrant for theft. They were able to track her car to a local retail store she owns in the area. When approached by officers, she confirmed that she had warrants out for her arrest and claimed she was trying to handle them. She was charged with property theft between $30k and $150k for an alleged 2023 incident. She posted the $2,500 bond.

Daly tells TMZ the situation is a misunderstanding. "It's a retaliation attempt on the part of a former business associate who sued me in civil court and lost. It won't stick and I'm in the process of suing them for $500K as well, so best I don't say anything further," she told the outlet.

During her time in the BB house, Daly was the third person eliminated after nearly three weeks on the reality competition show. Dr. Will Kirby won the season.

Big Brother 26, set to premiere on July 17, will feature an AI theme. Host Julie Chen Moonves dropped hints to her social media before official confirmation came down. "Introducing BBAI 🚀 —," their joint post on Instagram said. "Unlocking the mysteries of the #BB26 house one algorithm at a time."

On July 9, CBS revealed in a press releasee that "Big Brother Artificial Intelligence" — or "BB AI" for short — is going to take over the house and "deliver the most unpredictable season" for the houseguests. The premiere will occur over two-nights across Wednesday, July 17, and Thursday, July 18. Episodes will air live at 9 p.m. ET and will be added to Paramount+ to stream.

"From summer camp, to tech, to the multiverse, BIG BROTHER loves to put a twist on topical and pop culture themes," executive producers Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan said in the press release, adding the AI theme will "bring the fun, the comedy and the unexpected game play" to the season.