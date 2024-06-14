Felicia Cannon gave fans a surprising update to fans. In a post to X, formerly Twitter, the Big Brother 25 standout revealed she was hospitalized and would miss a scheduled event. "Well, so much for thinking I was flying to Tacoma/Seattle tomorrow. I'll be in Kennestone Hospital for a few days. Keep me in your prayers please. I'm truly working off my 'faith of a mustard seed,'" she wrote with a photo of her from the hospital bed.

MSN reports that Cannon has been in the hospital for colitis. According to George Washington University Hospital, colitis is "a chronic digestive disease characterized by inflammation of the inner lining of the colon. Infection, loss of blood supply in the colon, Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) and invasion of the colon wall with collagen or lymphocytic white blood cells are all possible causes of an inflamed colon." In terms of treatment, those infected require more than over-the-counter medications, and would include intervention from a medical staff to clear fluids to rest the bowel and medications to control pain.

Cannon later revealed that she had hoped to be in the hospital for a few days. "I'm trying to stay positive," she said in a video. Later in the video, Cannon said that she'd be released later in the day.

Cannon became a fan favorite on the show's 25th season for her over-the-top antics to avoid 24/7 cameras. She'd often be caught dropping each of her microphones in the toilet or singing at random.

She became friends with the second-oldest houseguest in Cirie Fields early on, and also formed several other allies. In Week 3, she won Head of Household competition. As the competition dwindled, Cannon would be used a pawn many times as the weeks went on and her alliances were voted out, ultimately causing her demise.