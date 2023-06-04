Major CBS Reality Show Delayed

The new season of Big Brother will begin much later than usual. Big Brother usually premieres in June or July, but the writers' strike led CBS to change plans for the 25th season. The first episode will air on Wednesday, Aug. 2 at 8 p.m. ET as a 90-minute special. This late premiere date was not a complete surprise as rumors about Big Brother's potential delay surfaced in early May.

CBS typically uses the Big Brother finale to help start a new TV season, but the network is anticipating that the Writers Guild of America strike will continue throughout the summer. That would result in a delay in scripted programming. CBS can use Big Brother episodes later into the fall season to fill slots usually held by scripted programs. After the series premiere, Big Brother will take up timeslots on Sundays at 8 p.m., Wednesdays at 8 p.m., and Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.

The cast for Big Brother Season 25 has not been announced yet. John de Mol Jr. created the original Dutch series, and it has been adapted into different versions across every populated continent. The American version debuted on CBS in 2000. Last year, the show ran from July 6 to Sept. 25, ending with Taylor Hale as the final houseguest standing. Julie Chen Moonves will return as host, and Paramount+ subscribers will continue to have access to live feeds.

CBS' summer reality show slate does not start until Friday, July 28, when Secret Celebrity Renovation debuts at 9 p.m. ET. Nischelle Turner (Entertainment Tonight) hosts this show, which features celebrities returning to their hometowns to surprise someone with a renovation. NFL player Damar Hamlin, Phil Keoghan (The Amazing Race), J.B. Smoove (Curb Your Enthusiasm), and Max Thieriot (Fire Country) are among the celebrities taking part this season.

The new music-themed game show Superfan debuts on Wednesday, Aug. 9 at 9 p.m. ET. Contestants will go through multiple rounds of play to prove they are the biggest fan of the featured celebrity. Kelsea Ballerini, Gloria Estefan, Little Big Town, LL Cool J, Pitbull, and Shania Twain will be featured in the first season. Nate Burleson and Keltie Knight serve as hosts.

CBS is also bringing MTV's The Challenge franchise to broadcast with The Challenge: USA Season 2. The season kicks off on Thursday, Aug. 10 at 10 p.m. ET. Two episodes will air each week for the first three weeks on Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET and Sundays at 9 p.m. ET. There will only be one episode per week Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET until the finale, starting on Thursday, Aug. 31. The contestant pool draws stars from Survivor, Big Brother, The Amazing Race, and other hit CBS reality shows. Superfan, Secret Celebrity Renovation, and The Challenge: USA will all be available to stream on Paramount+.