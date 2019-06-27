‘Big Brother’ Season 21: What Is the ‘Whacktivity Comp’ Twist?

Big Brother Season 21 is barely a few days old and we already have a new twist set to change everything.

The second part of the two-night premiere gave viewers plenty of twists, as camp director Jackson Michie chose the vanished houseguests that fought to stay at the house before the first Head of Household competition.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The competition ended with David Alexander being taken out of the game… “For now,” as host Julie Chen teased after the vanishment competition.

“Tune in Sunday too see which two houseguests are nominated for eviction. Plus, it’s a new twist in the game the ‘Whactivity Comp,’ where a game-changing secret power is up for grabs.”

So what exactly is the new secret power? Fans will have to tune in Sunday to find out, though some took to social media after the episode with their best guesses for what it might be.

If the whacktivity comp means a 3rd person gets nommed, then it is indeed whack. #BB21 — Danielle Freeman (@jollyworms) June 27, 2019

So this whacktivity Comp will have been played by time feeds come on, right? Wonder if it’s a before noms Comp or after noms Comp. And how it plays into POV #bb21 — Jenn (@JennEllensBB) June 27, 2019

Very curious to see this Whacktivity Competition and what powers they bring, along with what is happening during the eviction on Wednesday. #BB21 — Jack Taylor (@jtaylor50_) June 27, 2019

Why do I get the feeling Whacktivity comp is going to be actually “Redemption Island.” #BB21 — Cas #BB21 (@BBUpdoots) June 27, 2019

Cameras also captured Broadway star Tommy Bracco and boutique owner Christie Murphy secretly discussing an alliance given their connection outside the house — she was in a long-term relationship with a member of Bracco’s family — as other major alliances formed ahead of the HoH competition.

The Head of Household competition saw the houseguest working in pairs, except for Michie who is already immune from eviction due to his camp director power.

The endurance challenge resulted in Christie Murphy being named the first Head of Household of Season 21.

“HoH key baby! First one. Half excited, half terrified. Not sure if I wanted this, but it happened and here we are, and I am so excited,” Murphy said after her big win.

“So, Christie wins HoH. That means the alliance wins the HoH. Jackson is safe as camp director. This couldn’t have gone any better for me. I’m one happy camper,” Jack Matthews said after the competition.

Cliff Hogg III shared a more fearful reaction to the turn out, saying: “I survived vanishment, but now I gotta survive Christie’s HoH. I don’t know. right be time to turn on that Hogg charm.”

Chen also teased Alexander’s possible return at the end of the show after the first live eviction Wednesday, saying: “David may be out of the game, but you haven’t seen the last of him. Something that has never happened before on Big Brother will happen live, next Wednesday.”

Big Brother will air its next episode Sunday, June 30 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.