‘Big Brother’ Season 20: Meet the 16 New Houseguests

With the season 20 premiere of Big Brother coming on Wednesday, June 27, CBS announced this summer’s houseguests on Monday.

Among the 16 contestants vying to win half a million dollars are a former undercover police officer, a female professional football player and a Las Vegas entertainer.

Continue on to check out who you’ll be seeing on your TV screen every Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday this summer starting on Wednesday, June 27 starting at 8 p.m. ET.

Steve Arienta

Age: 40

Hometown: Parsippany, New Jersey

Current city: Wanaque, New Jersey

Occupation: Former undercover cop

Three adjectives that describe you: Stubborn, competitive and funny.

Favorite activities: Motorcycle riding, fishing and playing golf.

What do you think will be the most difficult part about living inside the Big Brotherhouse?

Missing my family and missing work.

My life’s motto is… Rock on.

Sam Bledsoe

Age: 27

Hometown: Stuarts Draft, Virginia

Current city: Stuarts Draft, Virginia

Occupation: Welder

Three adjectives that describe you: Multifaceted, charming, and charismatic.

Favorite activities: Making, building and creating things, fishing, swimming, kayaking, and dancing.

What do you think will be the most difficult part about living inside the Big Brotherhouse?

Using the bathroom.

My life’s motto is… Never give up.

Faysal Shafaat

Age: 26

Hometown: Orlando, Florida

Current City: Orlando, Florida

Occupation: Substitute teacher

Three adjectives that describe you: Joker, hilarious and confident.

Favorite activities: Music, food and working out/playing sports.

What do you think will be the most difficult part about living inside the Big Brother house? I guess missing and not having communication with family.

My life’s motto is… Everybody dies but not everybody lives. Live every day like its your last.

Tyler Crispen

Age: 23

Hometown: Rossford, Ohio

Current City: Hilton Head, South Carolina

Occupation: Lifeguard

Three adjectives that describe you: Resilient, charismatic and questionable.

Favorite activities: Working out, going to the beach and surfing.

What do you think will be the most difficult part about living inside the Big Brother house? Getting people to believe anything I say. When I’m lying, people think I’m telling the truth, but when I’m telling the truth people think I’m lying.

My life’s motto is… Do whatever the hell you want.

Bayleigh Dayton

Age: 25

Hometown: Lee’s Summit, Missouri

Current City: Atlanta, Georgia

Occupation: Flight attendant

Three adjectives that describe you: Engulfing, adventurous. and unpredictable.

Favorite activities: Yoga (I am a certified yoga instructor), binge watching random TV shows and Marvel movies (I’m a major Marvel girl), and traveling.

What do you think will be the most difficult part about living inside the Big Brother house? Not psyching myself out. It’s obviously a game and I am a competitor hands down, but I have seen how quickly people turn on one another so it will be hard to trust anyone in there. Plus, I call people out in real life so keeping my thoughts to myself and not showing my reactions on my face is hard.

My life’s motto is… Learn to walk with kings and queens but never lose the common touch. It’s easy to start pumping your head up with nonsense when you feel like you’ve accomplished a little and I’ve seen a lot of people lose their head once they start succeeding. My goal is to always know where I come from and who I am supposed to be serving. A wise man once said BE HUMBLE. SIT DOWN.

JC Monduix

Age: 28

Hometown: Miami, Florida via Spain

Current City: West Hollywood, California

Occupation: Professional dancer

Three adjectives that describe you: Outgoing, honest, and eccentric.

Favorite activities: Going to the gym, watching movies, and going to theme parks.

What do you think will be the most difficult part about living inside the Big Brother house? I am very good with people. It could be difficult to be liked by everyone but I will do my best.

My life’s motto is… To enjoy the moment because you do not know about tomorrow.

Haleigh Broucher

Age: 21

Hometown: Village Mills, Texas

Current City: College Station, Texas

Occupation: College student

Three adjectives that describe you: Classic, cautious, and contagious.

Favorite activities: Working out, traveling and taking a good long nap.

What do you think will be the most difficult part about living inside the Big Brother house? I guess the lack of contact with my family. Family is a BIG part of my life, and I am in constant contact with them every day, (mostly my mom) so that will probably be the most difficult part.

My life’s motto is… You get what you give.

Winston Hines

Age: 28

Hometown: Somerset, Kentucky

Current City: Bowling Green, Kentucky

Occupation: Medical sales rep

Three adjectives that describe you: Active, ambitious and passionate.

Favorite activities: Hiking, long walks or driving with my dog, working out and watching movies.

What do you think will be the most difficult part about living inside the Big Brother house? I’ve been living alone for two years now so isolation is somewhat normal for me, but that feeling of total cutoff from friends and family will be a struggle.

My life’s motto is… Give your all today, for what you keep you lose forever.

Kaycee Clark

Age: 30

Hometown: San Diego, California

Current City: Tempe, Arizona

Occupation: Pro football player

Three adjectives that describe you: Fun, positive and athletic.

Favorite activities: Playing sports, working out and personal development.

What do you think will be the most difficult part about living inside the Big Brother house? I would have to say learning to trust strangers and maybe knowing the fact that you will have people talking behind your back and try to be shady. Other than that, I adapt pretty well wherever I am.

My life’s motto is… Think outside the box, take risks, and never give up.

Chris ‘Swaggy C’ Williams

Age: 23

Hometown: Bridgeport, Connecticut

Current City: Bridgeport, Connecticut

Occupation: Day trader

Three adjectives that describe you: Outspoken, rebellious, and analytical.

Favorite activities: Playing basketball, working out, traveling, and entertaining people on my Snapchat.

What do you think will be the most difficult part about living inside the Big Brother house? No connection to the outside world for three months. Being on technology and getting information every single second to being in a house with a million cameras and no connection to the outside world is a big difference…but I’m prepared for it and that will be the only difficult part. Whatever happens INSIDE the house won’t be difficult.

My life’s motto is… Be yourself and things will fall right into place. Be somebody else and things will fall right on your face. Yes, I made that up myself. But it’s a real-life motto for me. At the end of the day, I tend to be SWAGGY and never try to imitate someone else.

Angie ‘Rockstar’ Lantry

Age: 34 (turns 35 on 6/22)

Hometown: Columbia, Maryland

Current City: Columbia, Maryland

Occupation: Stay-at-home mom

Three adjectives that describe you: Eclectic, entertaining and magical.

Favorite activities: Reading, writing and dancing under the moonlight around a fire to fierce drum beats.

What do you think will be the most difficult part about living inside the Big Brother house? I never hear music on the show in the house, and I live for music — to the point where I won’t work at a place that does not play music.

My life’s motto is… No one makes it out of this life alive, so laugh, party, and try and make others feel good along the journey.

Scottie Salton

Age: 26

Hometown: Shorewood, Illinois

Current City: Chicago, Illinois

Occupation: Shipping manager

Three adjectives that describe you: Energetic, odd and persistent.

Favorite activities: Disc golf, CrossFit and watching movies.

What do you think will be the most difficult part about living inside the Big Brother house? Whenever you walk into a room and people stop whatever they were whispering. The mix of friendliness and the potential backstabbing will probably get me a little shook.

My life’s motto is… When the shark is hungry, he eats!

Rachel Swindler

Age: 29 (turns 30 on 7/15)

Hometown: Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Current City: Las Vegas, Nevada

Occupation: Vegas entertainer

Three adjectives that describe you: Sarcastic, loyal and passionate.

Favorite activities: Live music, attending sporting events and working out.

What do you think will be the most difficult part about living inside the Big Brother house? Having no contact with the outside world, internet, and phone.

My life’s motto is… Tomorrow’s happiness is today’s bravery.

Kaitlyn Herman

Age: 24

Hometown: Plainview, New York

Current City: Encino, California

Occupation: Life coach

Three adjectives that describe you: Personable, intuitive and dramatic.

Favorite activities: Taking Pure Barre classes, meditation and watching reality television.

What do you think will be the most difficult part about living inside the Big Brother house? Not having my crystals, essential oils, yoga mat, BOOKS, or my journal. I have my daily rituals for self-love and I would have to come up with new ways to make time for myself.

My life’s motto is… Everything is happening for the highest good of every person.

Brett Robinson

Age: 25

Hometown: Oakdale, Connecticut

Current City: Charlestown, Massachusetts

Occupation: Cyber security engineer

Three adjectives that describe you: Vehement, riveting, and trophy.

Favorite activities: Working out, home repair, and snowboarding.

What do you think will be the most difficult part about living inside the Big Brother house? Not being able to talk to my family or friends would be the difficult part for me.

My life’s motto is… Those who think they can, and those who think they can’t, are both usually right.

Angela Rummans

Age: 26

Hometown: Hilton Head, South Carolina

Current City: Playa Vista, California

Occupation: Fitness model

Three adjectives that describe you: Spontaneous, scheming, and headstrong.

Favorite activities: Beach volleyball, spearfishing, and oil painting.

What do you think will be the most difficult part about living inside the Big Brother house? Lack of social media, not being able to talk to my mama, and having to release my roster of boy toys in L.A.

My life’s motto is… Man plans, God laughs. I’m really not that religious but this saying so perfectly describes my life.

Big Brother premieres Wednesday, June 27 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.