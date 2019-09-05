‘Big Brother’: Julie Chen Returning as Season 22 Host

Julie Chen will be back in the Big Brother studio for Season 22, Deadline reported Thursday, as the longtime host of the reality competition show signs a new deal with CBS. As Season 21 draws to a close, with the finale slated for Sept. 25, Chen is reportedly returning for more Big Brother antics next summer, although a third season of Celebrity Big Brother has yet to be announced.

Deadline reported it was the “finer points” of the agreement that needed to be worked out before Chen returned, but the network was totally on board from the start if she was up for another season, despite her marriage to CEO-chairman of CBS Corp. Leslie Moonves.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Big Brother fans gave a sigh of relief upon discovering last year that Chen would remain on as the reality show’s host after she announced her exit from CBS daytime show The Talk in September 2018.

“I have been at The Talk since the day it started nine years ago, and the cast, crew and staff have become family to me over the years,” Chen said in a pre-taped message that aired on the show. “But right now I need to spend more time at home, with my husband and our young son, so I’ve decided to leave The Talk. I want to thank everyone at the show for the wonderful years together.”

“Sara [Gilbert] and Sharon [Osbourne], we’ve been together since day one at The Talk. I’ve spent every day with you bot,” she continued. “I will always treasure our friendship, the great parenting advice from both of you and the memories and laughs and all of the private jokes that the three of us have shared. We are the original three musketeers. I love you all, and I know this show and the sisterhood it stands for will live on for many, many, many more years to come.”

Big Brother airs Sundays and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET and Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: CBS