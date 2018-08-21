Read ‘Big Brother’ HOH Faysal Shafaat’s Letter From Home

Faysal Shafaat’s reign as Big Brother Head of Household this week is not off to a great start.

In Sunday’s episode of the CBS reality series, the substitute teacher may have ruined the remnants of FOUTTE’s chance to take control of the game when he went against the advice of ally Haleigh Broucher and nominated both Brett Robinson and Scottie Salton for Thursday’s eviction.

Robinson has clearly been playing the former FOUTTE alliance, publicly declaring he was going to vote to keep Angie “Rockstar” Lantry in last week’s eviction before betraying her. But while Scottie has been sticking by Haleigh and Fessy’s side in the vote, Level 6 and JC Mounduix’s smear campaign to paint him as a liar clearly worked well enough to confuse the HOH and put his ally on the block.

“Faysal are you crazy right now?” Haleigh told the camera of her showmance partner. “It sounds like you’re about to go off the deep end. We can’t afford to lose someone who’s got our backs and we can’t afford to lose someone who’s on our side.”

But Fessy stuck to his guns, saying during the nomination meeting, “I nominated both Brett and Scottie because they’re both liars and I’m not afraid to make a big move.”

Perhaps more honestly, he admitted in the diary room, “I never know what the hell is going on. Somebody’s lying.”

While Fessy tries to figure out the mess he’s made for his alliance, he’ll at least get to enjoy the perks of being HOH, including a letter from his family. Keep scrolling to get a peek at Fessy’s life outside the Big Brother house.

‘My Dearest Faysal’

My Dearest Faysal,

We hope this letter finds you well. As a mom, I really couldn’t be more proud of you. I love that you’re able to enjoy the experience. I’m sure you’ll come away with some great life lessons.

‘Thrilled to See You’

We know how badly you’d like to win this and are completely confident that you can do so. Cooper is being watched over well and misses you. We tell him you’ll be home soon and Daddy loves him.

He’ll be thrilled to see you when you get home! He sleeps on your bed and shoes often. He had bandit to play with while we were out of the country and Aunt Tia took great care of him.

‘We Missed You’

We missed you on our trip to Pakistan, however we know we have plenty of time to visit again as a family. We took lots of pictures (you know me…LOL) so that you can feel like you were there with us.

Dad, Alia, Imran, and I are EXTREMELY PROUD of you.

You’ve always gone after your dreams even when people doubted you.

We have been your number one fans from day one and always will be! You have been beating the odds since you were born…no reason to stop now.

So…with that said…hang in there and keep pushing forward…you got this! With lots of Love, Mom and Dad XOXO

Fessy will need all the encouragement he can get going into this week, having alienated both Scottie and Haleigh — his entire support system if you don’t count JC, who is working behind the scenes to turn his best friend’s HOH into his own.

But who will be going home? And how will the Veto Competition affect the nominations?

