Read ‘Big Brother’ HOH Angela Rummans’ Inspiring Letter From Home

Angela Rummans’ time as Big Brother Head of Household isn’t going exactly how she would have thought.

After putting up Scottie Salton and Angie “Rockstar” Lantry for eviction in Sunday’s episode of the CBS reality series, Angela’s control of the household was significantly diminished by the new Hacker Competition twist, which allows the anonymous winner of the two-week challenge to remove a player from the block and replace them with their own choice, anonymously eliminate someone’s vote from the eviction and choose one houseguest to compete in the week’s veto competition.

“This is going to throw my HOH for a loop,” she said in Sunday’s episode. “My level of control this week just plummeted. This sucks.”

Haleigh Broucher ended up winning the first Hacker Competition and used her first anonymous power to take Scottie off the block in favor of Tyler Crispen, one of Angela’s fellow Level 6 alliance members.

Left scrambling, Angela is in need of some support right now, which is where the luxuries of her position and a letter from home come in handy. Keep scrolling to read the note from her parents and check out photos of her life at home.

‘We miss you so much’

Ang,



We miss you so much. You have so much yet to do. We will always support you in everything you do, everything you will try. You have accomplished so much don’t ever forget that.

‘I feel like a fish out of water’

We are very proud of that person. I feel like a fish out of water not being able to get

our opinions and talk about everything and nothing while we both work.

‘Focus on your future’

I miss not calling you as often as I do. Looking forward to our trip you promised when you win. Focus on your future and what you can do next.

Perks of being HOH

Don’t ever forget we know you, love the person you are. Never stop thinking out of the box. This will be an experience I know you will never forget.

Perks of being HOH

It will have its up and downs. If you can dream it, want it, there is nothing you can’t do.

We love you so much,



MOM & DAD

HOH Suite Setup

Angela will have time to ruminate on her parents’ words during her time in the tricked out HOH suite, which will provide her with some much-needed privacy as she attempts to save her fellow Level 6 alliance member and take back her control of the house.

Reminders of Home

And she’ll have the support of her family from afar while she figures out her place during the first week with the Hacker Competition and a Power App in play.

Read the Full Letter

