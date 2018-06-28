‘Big Brother’ Contestant Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction Moments After Entering House

The sixteen Big Brother season 20 house guests just went into the house and fans already got their first wardrobe malfunction of the season.

After introducing the sixteen strangers who will be competing during the latest installment of the CBS reality series, contestants were busy meeting one another when two of them found themselves in an awkward position.

Houseguests Haleigh Broucher and Scottie Salton were going in on a hug when a strap of Boucher’s top fell and she had to quickly adjust before she flashed her chest on national television.

“So, I meet this girl for the first time, give her a hug and then bam! Wardrobe malfunction… what a goober,” Salton told the camera, clearly still uncomfortable from his first interaction.

The hug ended rather quickly after that, with both contestants running away from each other after the awkward interaction.

Fans of the series were already picking favorites after the introductions. Fans were especially defensive of Salton revealing he had never been kissed.

I don’t like this at all. If he hasn’t been kissed, that doesn’t mean all of the girls need to attack him and try to kiss him. That’s icky, and we know that if the genders were swapped, there’d be no question at all. I feel for you, Scottie. #BB20 #BigBrother #BigBrother20 — Marlee Bourey 💙 (@MissBourey) June 28, 2018

Fans were also quick to compliment Haleigh’s looks on social media, and rooting for her to win the money, and maybe hook up with another contestant before the end of the series.

Welp, Faysal and Haleigh are already feeling each other! #BigBrother #BB20 — Marcus (@marcusuntrell) June 28, 2018

Season 20 of Big Brother will follow the reality TV series’ usual format, airing three episodes per week as is the show’s 20-season long tradition.

It premiered with a special two-hour premiere on Wednesday, June 27 at 8 p.m. ET, followed by the Thursday episode on June 28 from 9-10 p.m. ET and the Sunday broadcast July 1 at 8-9 p.m. ET.

The show will then move to the 9-10 p.m. ET hour starting Wednesday, July 4 for the remainder of its Wednesday broadcasts.

The competition series follows a group of people living together cut off from the outside world in a house outfitted with almost 100 HD cameras (94, to be exact) and more than 100 microphones (113), where they’re under constant, 24/7 surveillance.

On the show, house guests vote weekly to evict one another, with the last remaining contestant receiving the grand prize of $500,000. They also compete in weekly Head of Household competitions to gain control of the house and decide who will be nominated for eviction.

The reality show is produced by Emmy Award-winning producer Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan for Fly on the Wall Entertainment with Endemol Shine North America.

Big Brother season 20 will air its next episode Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.