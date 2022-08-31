'Big Brother 24:' Julie Chen Moonves Reveals What 'Bothers' Her About Kyle's Gameplay

Big Brother host Julie Chen Moonves was bothered by the way Season 24 player Kyle Capener betrayed the Leftovers alliance to save showmance Alyssa Snider during the split house game twist. Amid the controversy swirling around the houseguest's comments and actions he admitted were "rooted in race," Chen Moonves opened up to Entertainment Weekly in an interview published Tuesday about Capener's latest actions that have aired on TV.

"There's something about the way Kyle betrayed his alliance that bothers me," she told the outlet. "It came soon after he was wishy-washy about using the POV to save Alyssa when he and Daniel had the veto. It felt more like a move to save himself and his longevity in the game than his showmance or girlfriend."

For Matt "Turner" Turner to follow suit in turning his back on Leftovers alliance member Joseph Abdin was more understandable in Chen Moonves' eyes. "He essentially broke up the perceived stronger duo when he decided to evict Joseph," she said of the move. "Turner probably thinks he can beat Kyle and Alyssa at competitions, and even at winning the jury, than Monte and/or Joseph. It wasn't a bad move on his part to advance his position in the game."

Controversy has been swirling around Capener lately for comments he's made about race in the house, which included the theory that all the POC players were working together, despite evidence to the contrary. After Capener's theory was exposed, the Utah native admitted to his fellow houseguests that his actions regarding alliances specifically were "rooted in race." He is now up for eviction Thursday.

Speaking to fellow player Monte Taylor about his actions on the live feeds, Taylor told the TikTok creator, "It hurt man, a lot, to hear that you ... cause I would have accepted anything, bro. If you wanted to work with anyone but me, I would have been fine with that. But for it to be attached to my race, that's the part that I have to, like, um ... I don't care about Twitter, or America, or whatever, it's my little brother. I really got to figure out how to explain, like, man this is just a unique situation." Taylor added he doesn't "hate" Capener, telling him, "My biggest thing is, like you said, learning, trying to understand as much as you can, throughout these next few days, and who knows what will happen past that."