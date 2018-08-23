‘Big Brother’ Fans in Shock After Zingbot Makes Savage Houseguest Comments

Big Brother season 20 survived its visit from the hilarious Zingbot, but not without some hilariously savage one-liners.

Knowing the fan-favorite sassy robot would be making an appearance during Wednesday’s all-new episode, fans were already reeling as tensions in the house were at an all-time high with Scottie Salton and Brett Robinson on the block.

Fun fact about Zingbot as we head into tonight’s episode: His voice comes from the loudspeakers in the house. The actual Zingbot just stands there silently and sways back and forth as houseguests react to their zings. #BB20 — Andy Herren (@AndyHerren) August 22, 2018

“I nominated Brett and Scottie because I don’t trust them at all,” Head of Household Faysal Shafaat told the camera after the nomination ceremons, as Robinson celebrated tricking Shafaat into putting a member of his alliance on the block.

During the episode Shafaat, Robinson, Salton, Angela Rummans, Haleigh Broucher and Tyler Crispen were set to compete on the veto competition. Which turned out to be hosted by the infamous robot.

“When I see Zingbot, I’m actually about to explode on the inside,” Crispen said, unable to hide his excitement.

“Miss me losers?” Zingbot said, as he led the houseguests to be roasted in the kitchen.

“People say robots are heartless, emotionless and soulless… Did I say robots? I meant Angela (Rummans),” Zingbot said.

“She’s pretty though,” Crispen told the camera after the robot’s first burn.

“Haleigh!” Zingbot started, “I have a question for you… What do you call someone who’s blonde, blue-eyed and has a crush on Brett… Scottie!”

The robot did not stop there as he took a dig at the rest of the houseguests.

“Kaycee, you have all of the Big Brother shouting ‘lets go…’ to another channel, Zing!”

“Brett! You always seem fresh and clean, which makes sense because you’re a giant douche!” Zingbot said.

The robot then pretended like he was ordering from a drive thru, “I would like something extra greasy, burnt to a crisp, with a side of zits… Sounds like you would be Tyler!”

“Fessy (Shafaat), I was surprised to learn you are a part-time teacher, considering you are a full-time moron… Every child left behind!”

“JC! The only thing thicker than your accent is your back hair,” Zingbot added.

“Haleigh, you were so good reading Hamlet but, the real Shakespearean tragedy was your HoH reign!” he said about Broucher.

“Sam, you like to tell everyone how real you are, you are real… real f— crazy!” He said of Bledsoe.

Zingbot was DEAD ON. Sam is crazy. #bb20 — Beth (@bethbaseball) August 23, 2018

Sam-If I had a pin I’d have my blood out right now! pic.twitter.com/943mrwVAXh — 👻🐶Paranormal Elizabeth 🐶👻 (@GACEB_829) August 23, 2018

I wasn’t a fan of this years Zingbot, but I will say that he was right about one thing…. Sam is actually effing crazy. WHAT IS THIS conversation with Fessy right now??? #BB20 — Brandy (@B_Dvs) August 23, 2018

The Zingbot 3000, a huge robot who hosts veto competitions, makes occasional cameos and is famous for his clever insults for the houseguests, made its debut during Big Brother 12. Since then, he has appeared on almost every new season.

The series has also introduced the Bride of Zingbot, Baby Zingbot and a remodeled Zingbot 9000. The hilarious Big Brother gimmick even “ran for president” in season 18.

During his last appearance in Big Brother 19 he revealed he won the election and became president of Planet Zing.

Big Brother airs Sundays and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET and Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on CBS. You can also tune in to the live streams on CBS All Access.