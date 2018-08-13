Reality

‘Big Brother’ Fans Groan Over Show Delay

Big Brother fans all over are twiddling their thumbs as Sunday’s episode of the CBS reality series […]

By

Big Brother fans all over are twiddling their thumbs as Sunday’s episode of the CBS reality series was delayed about 20 minutes by the 2018 PGA Championships.

After the tournament went a little long, the network continued to air 60 Minutes in full, pushing the much-anticipated eviction nomination ceremony back nearly half an hour. And while the delay doesn’t mean much in the grand scheme of life, fans were disappointed that their favorite show wasn’t starting on time. Others who were unable to watch the episode live expressed concern that their DVR system would cut off the final 20 minutes of the episode.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Big Brother house is definitely in a tense time after Bayleigh Dayton’s dramatic eviction Thursday. And now that Haleigh Broucher has taken control of the household as Head of Household, fans are on the edge of their seat to see if she can level the playing field between Level 6 and The Hive.

They took to Twitter with their gripes:

Big Brother airs Wednesdays and Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET and Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. CBS All Access subscribers have access to the online live feed.

Photo credit: CBS/Sonja Flemming

Tagged:
,

Related Posts