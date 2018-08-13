‘Big Brother’ Fans Groan Over Show Delay

Big Brother fans all over are twiddling their thumbs as Sunday’s episode of the CBS reality series was delayed about 20 minutes by the 2018 PGA Championships.

After the tournament went a little long, the network continued to air 60 Minutes in full, pushing the much-anticipated eviction nomination ceremony back nearly half an hour. And while the delay doesn’t mean much in the grand scheme of life, fans were disappointed that their favorite show wasn’t starting on time. Others who were unable to watch the episode live expressed concern that their DVR system would cut off the final 20 minutes of the episode.

The Big Brother house is definitely in a tense time after Bayleigh Dayton’s dramatic eviction Thursday. And now that Haleigh Broucher has taken control of the household as Head of Household, fans are on the edge of their seat to see if she can level the playing field between Level 6 and The Hive.

They took to Twitter with their gripes:

CBS…what are you doing #BB20 — J U Σ T I N (@JustinSpell15) August 13, 2018

EXCUSE ME ITS 8PM #BB20 — alexa 20 77 (@whisperjosephh) August 13, 2018

Ughhh 60 minutes always more than 60 minutes #bb20 — aesthetic (@esthedik) August 13, 2018

We made it so long without sports preempting #BB20 that I forgot sports could preempt #BB20, and now I’m shouting at 60 Minutes for existing. — Sarah Irvin (@queenofquiet) August 13, 2018

is 60 mins really gonna go over onto big brother time lol #bb20 — calista #bb20 (@CATFlSHCAL) August 13, 2018

#BB20 i really hope 60 minutes isnt gonna take the whole hour, big brother needs to come on now — 😊 (@ItsssMahogany) August 13, 2018

Being forced to watch teen choice awards because of the #bb20 delay…. pic.twitter.com/RFIlWQZRgA — Taggi Angel (@shelikes2tweet) August 13, 2018

60 min is still on and I’m about to freak out 🙃 #bb20 — Elizabeth Christine (@xchomp) August 13, 2018

grrr #BB20 was really moved back cuz of golf….ughhh — Ghost Calafiore #BB20 (@Ghost_Calafiore) August 13, 2018

Uhhhhhhhhhhhh can y’all hurry tf up and go off @60minutes I’m trying to watch #bigbrother #bb20 — Classic (@ThrowBack90Baby) August 13, 2018

Big Brother airs Wednesdays and Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET and Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. CBS All Access subscribers have access to the online live feed.

