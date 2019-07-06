‘Big Brother’ Fans Cry Racism at Jack Matthews’ Imitation of David Alexander

Big Brother fans continue to criticize houseguest Jack Matthews, accusing him of racism after a video surfaced of him appearing to imitate a monkey while talking about fellow houseguest David Alexander, who is black. A Big Brother fan watching the live feeds inside the house shared the video to Twitter Friday afternoon.

During the Hateful 8 meeting late last night, Bella pointed out David on the HOH cam to Jack who immediately started acting like a monkey. Christie asked who he was imitating and said, “Oh David” and laughed. This is just another incident of him being racist as fuck. #bb21 pic.twitter.com/EieSMdgrgu — Gwen (@gwenzillas) July 5, 2019

In the video, Matthews hunched over and stumbled across the Head of Household room during a meeting with his alliance, Gr8ful, when Isabella Wang pointed out Alexander on the HOH camera. When Christie Murphy asked who he was imitating, Matthews said, “Oh, David.”

Several Twitter users called out Big Brother for not taking drastic action when it comes to Matthews’ behavior.

A lot of the other incidents seemed distasteful but had room for other interpretations. This is as blatant and awful as it gets. 🙁 — Kevin Martin (@KevinRobMartin) July 5, 2019

Last week, a petition formed online asking producers of the CBS reality show to remove Matthews from the competition after he was caught on the live feed cameras making multiple offensive comments about his fellow houseguests, including the only black woman of Season 21, Kemi Fakunle.

“Jack Matthews has said numerous racist things and has been very aggressive towards the only black woman in the Big Brother house,” the petition’s description reads in part. “He needs to be expelled for Kemi’s safety and to show that it’s not OK to be racist in 2019, especially on TV.”

Fans pointed out on social media what Matthews has been saying on the live feeds, much of which has been unnecessarily aggressive commentary about Fakunle, who thus far played a pretty quiet game.

Calling Jess and Kemi maggots, & saying she’s toxic even though she did NOTHING. pic.twitter.com/ciRDjdTRGR — Broooklyn (@wheat_brooklyn) June 30, 2019

In addition, Matthews has been caught on camera saying Fakunle makes him want to “stomp a mudhole through her chest” and that he was going to “f— her up.”

While Fakunle has gotten the brunt of his racist commentary, Jack has also referred to Jessica Milagros as a “maggot” and “Consuela,” calling Ovi Kabir “brown flame.”

People watching the livefeeds noted that Matthews was pulled aside by production for a chat about his comments, but Jack reportedly said of the meeting, “It’s not a big deal. It was production.”

During Wednesday’s episode, Matthews was crowned the new HOH, giving him the power to nominate two houseguests for eviction. Fans not watching the live feed videos will see for the first time who he nominated during Sunday’s episode of Big Brother on Sunday, July 7 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

