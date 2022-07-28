'Big Brother' Fans Come After Daniel and Nicole for Lashing out at Taylor
The latest episode of Big Brother 24 featured a rather ugly situation courtesy of Daniel Durston and Nicole Layog. During the episode, Daniel blew up at Taylor Hale and claimed that he was defending Nicole in doing so. But, fans have a much different view of the situation and made their feelings about Nicole and Daniel's actions abundantly clear.
Following the veto picks on Wednesday's episode, Nicole asked for the other houseguests to give her space as she had an emotional moment. Taylor, being Nicole's Festie Bestie partner, voiced her concerns to the other houseguests. She even asked Monte Taylor to pray for Nicole because she was worried about her partner. But, when Taylor went to Nicole to tell her that it was alright if she needed to put herself first and leave the game due to a personal issue, she went off the deep end. Nicole took those frustrations to Daniel, who then freaked out on Taylor.
Oh this sh*t infuriates me.— Mel 🔑 (@melbrown00) July 28, 2022
#Bb24 pic.twitter.com/BvZFpyliP8
Between calling her fake and alleging that Taylor had something to do with Paloma Aguilar's exit, Daniel took things to an incredibly nasty level during the interaction. Things got so ugly during the blow-up that fans have taken to Twitter to share how furious the whole episode made them.
Disgusting
Everyone is with you Taylor both Nicole and Daniel are garbage! #BB24 pic.twitter.com/F4C5BxQzOA— BigBrotherJunkie👁 #BB24 (@89razorskate20) July 28, 2022
If fans weren't on Taylor's side before this episode, they certainly are now. They couldn't believe how Nicole and Daniel treated her.prevnext
Same Page
daniel and nicole have facebook, twitter, instagram, and reddit agreeing on something and i don’t think that has happened in the history of the world. #BB24 pic.twitter.com/ktfV9FRRGS— g. (@yogertyorkes) July 28, 2022
The entirety of the Big Brother fandom seems to be on the same page about the matter. Daniel and Nicole have a big storm coming when they leave.prevnext
Gross
Daniel and Nicole are legit gross. They deserve each other and the prejury placements they’re going to get #BB24 pic.twitter.com/Fh7ix7t3Mc— Brian Scally (@Brian_Scally) July 28, 2022
Viewers didn't have too many kind things to say about Nicole and Daniel's behavior. In fact, there was nothing positive to say at all about their "gross" display.prevnext
Why?
I still can’t get past the fact that Nicole and Daniel were so horrible to Taylor simply for expressing sympathy. Who does that? What went wrong in your life to bring you to that point? That you would become angry over someone wanting the best for you? Freaking weirdos. #bb24— Lisa Bee (@leebee4life) July 28, 2022
Many were confused why Nicole and Daniel couldn't understand that Taylor was simply expressing sympathy for her partner. They were just looking for a reason to take out their anger on her.prevnext
Unfortunate
Oh. Daniel and Nicole will go down as some of the most hated houseguests in the franchises history. Mark my words. #bb24— Domnic (@domthedent) July 28, 2022
The fact that Taylor had to deal with this matter was unfortunate in and of itself. But, as some fans mentioned, it cements Daniel and Nicole as some of the "most hated" houseguests in Big Brother history.prevnext
Toxic
Nicole and Daniel are truly toxic people. This is so uncomfortable to watch. #BB24— Liana (@LianaRHAP) July 28, 2022
The episode was hard to watch for many. They couldn't believe the level of toxicity that Daniel and Nicole displayed.prevnext
Karma
Watching Taylor win HOH and being the person to take out Daniel or Nicole would honestly fill me with happiness I can’t even explain. It would be beautiful #BB24— Tom 🔑 IT’S BLINDSIDE DAY! (@tvtalkswithtom) July 28, 2022
Following this mess, fans are rooting for Taylor to win HoH to take out Daniel or Nicole. That would be a major dose of karma.prev