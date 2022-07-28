'Big Brother' Fans Come After Daniel and Nicole for Lashing out at Taylor

The latest episode of Big Brother 24 featured a rather ugly situation courtesy of Daniel Durston and Nicole Layog. During the episode, Daniel blew up at Taylor Hale and claimed that he was defending Nicole in doing so. But, fans have a much different view of the situation and made their feelings about Nicole and Daniel's actions abundantly clear.

Following the veto picks on Wednesday's episode, Nicole asked for the other houseguests to give her space as she had an emotional moment. Taylor, being Nicole's Festie Bestie partner, voiced her concerns to the other houseguests. She even asked Monte Taylor to pray for Nicole because she was worried about her partner. But, when Taylor went to Nicole to tell her that it was alright if she needed to put herself first and leave the game due to a personal issue, she went off the deep end. Nicole took those frustrations to Daniel, who then freaked out on Taylor.

Between calling her fake and alleging that Taylor had something to do with Paloma Aguilar's exit, Daniel took things to an incredibly nasty level during the interaction. Things got so ugly during the blow-up that fans have taken to Twitter to share how furious the whole episode made them.