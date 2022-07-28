'Big Brother' Fans Come After Daniel and Nicole for Lashing out at Taylor

By Stephanie Downs

The latest episode of Big Brother 24 featured a rather ugly situation courtesy of Daniel Durston and Nicole Layog. During the episode, Daniel blew up at Taylor Hale and claimed that he was defending Nicole in doing so. But, fans have a much different view of the situation and made their feelings about Nicole and Daniel's actions abundantly clear. 

Following the veto picks on Wednesday's episode, Nicole asked for the other houseguests to give her space as she had an emotional moment. Taylor, being Nicole's Festie Bestie partner, voiced her concerns to the other houseguests. She even asked Monte Taylor to pray for Nicole because she was worried about her partner. But, when Taylor went to Nicole to tell her that it was alright if she needed to put herself first and leave the game due to a personal issue, she went off the deep end. Nicole took those frustrations to Daniel, who then freaked out on Taylor

Between calling her fake and alleging that Taylor had something to do with Paloma Aguilar's exit, Daniel took things to an incredibly nasty level during the interaction. Things got so ugly during the blow-up that fans have taken to Twitter to share how furious the whole episode made them. 

Disgusting

If fans weren't on Taylor's side before this episode, they certainly are now. They couldn't believe how Nicole and Daniel treated her.

Same Page

The entirety of the Big Brother fandom seems to be on the same page about the matter. Daniel and Nicole have a big storm coming when they leave.

Gross

Viewers didn't have too many kind things to say about Nicole and Daniel's behavior. In fact, there was nothing positive to say at all about their "gross" display.

Why?

Many were confused why Nicole and Daniel couldn't understand that Taylor was simply expressing sympathy for her partner. They were just looking for a reason to take out their anger on her.

Unfortunate

The fact that Taylor had to deal with this matter was unfortunate in and of itself. But, as some fans mentioned, it cements Daniel and Nicole as some of the "most hated" houseguests in Big Brother history.

Toxic

The episode was hard to watch for many. They couldn't believe the level of toxicity that Daniel and Nicole displayed.

Karma

Following this mess, fans are rooting for Taylor to win HoH to take out Daniel or Nicole. That would be a major dose of karma.

