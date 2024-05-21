Kylie Frey has exciting news to share – she is expecting her first child. The rising country artist will be welcoming a baby with her boyfriend, Joseph "Jo" Peasall, People first reported. The couple expects to have a boy in August. They have decided on a name for their son, but they want to keep it a secret until he is born.

Frey, 29, is currently 25 weeks pregnant and found out about the pregnancy on New Year's Day. "Jo and I are really excited to show our son what hard work, commitment and passion looks like through what we do both on the road and at home," Frey told People.

Peasall, Frey's boyfriend, is a businessman with Tru Power Capital. The former also posted a black-and-white photo of her holding her baby bump on Instagram. Peasall and Frey posed together as they showed ultra-scan photos of the baby. The caption read: "Life is full of surprises, and we're very excited about this one!"

Several of Frey's followers took to the comments section to express their best wishes to the couple as they prepare for the arrival of their new child. A former competitor on season 18 of America's Got Talent, Frey was recognized as a CMT's Next Women of Country in 2024 honoree.

She released her first studio album, Cinderella Dreams, in 2014, and the project was well-received. Her popularity surged following the release of her single, "The Chase." The rising country artist complemented the song's debut with an accompanying music video, further amplifying the buzz around the new track.

Adding to her growing list of milestones, Kylie Frey made her highly anticipated debut performance at the iconic Grand Ole Opry in July 2023. The country music star took to Instagram to share the momentous occasion, posting several photos while expressing her gratitude to all those who supported her journey towards this long-awaited dream of taking the Opry stage. She wrote: "It felt like the beginning of what I've been working towards in this town for the last 7 years."

The singer was featured on a Cody Johnson single and toured with him in 2022. In an interview with Taste of Country, Frey discussed what both singers had in common. "He sort of had a similar thing with bull riding. It was just really encouraging. I was roping the dummy with his guitar player last week, and we were just talking, and he was like, 'Yeah, Cody got into roping two years ago,' and all this stuff," she said. Frey has also toured with artists Jamey Johnson, Randall King, and Robert Earl Kee.