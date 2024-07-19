'Big Brother' Fans Have Already Identified TikTok Star Behind AI Robot 'Ainsle'

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Big Brother fans were quick to sniff out the twist in Wednesday's Season 26 premiere and track down the true identity of the mystery 17th houseguest.

During each half of the BB26 premiere, one group of eight players entering the game together were introduced to a potential 17th houseguest named Ainsle, who begged them to vote her into the game to live out her Big Brother dreams. When Ainsle failed to get the votes required from either group, it was then that she revealed the season's twist.

Ainsle revealed that she was simply a front for an artificial intelligence entity (Artificial Intelligence Network Self-Learning Entity) that will be turning the game upside down this season. Even before her AI intentions were revealed, however, fans were quick to point out online that the actress portraying Ainsle's human persona is none other than famous TikToker Cosette Rinab, who was listed in the credits at the end of the episodes.

Rinab, who has more than 2 million followers on TikTok, hasn't posted anything about Big Brother yet but is unlikely to appear on the season again, as the houseguests have since been introduced to the AI version of her character.

Meanwhile, the players who voted for Ainsle to enter the game earned a chance to "upgrade" their game with a secret power, while those who voted to keep her out of the house were punished with a possible game "downgrade." Competing in different competitions for the chance to win the upgrade and avoid the downgrade, Makensy Manbeck and Quinn Martin walked away with secret powers during the premiere episodes. One will receive the "Deep Fake HOH," while the other will receive "America's Veto," both of which will be explained later this season.

Meanwhile, Chelsie Baham and Cedric Hodges walked away with game downgrades, reducing them from players to "BB AI Mascots" for the week. Neither will be able to compete in the first Head of Household or Power of Veto competitions nor will they be able to vote in the first eviction ceremony. However, they are still eligible for eviction.

Prior to the Big Brother 26 premiere, host Julie Chen Moonves teased the outcome of the AI twist to Entertainment Tonight. "With AI people are like, 'Oh gosh is it gonna turn evil?' Well, who knows in the hands of Big Brother," she told the outlet. "We are leaning into the madness but giving it our own special sauce."

"You know, angle to it which means it's gonna be funny," she continued. "It's gonna be tongue and cheek. It's going to be a little bit scary. But not at our expense. At the expense of the houseguests. Look, it's been on for 26 seasons, these houseguests are experts, they're like, 'Oh it's week number five, that means they're gonna do the double eviction or the golden, the platinum.' So we have to crank it up a little bit. ... So with AI, all bets are off."

Big Brother airs Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays on CBS and Paramount+.