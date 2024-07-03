WATCH: Kane Brown's Daughters Meet Their Baby Brother for the First Time

Kane Brown and his wife Katelyn recently welcomed their third child, a son, and now Katelyn has shared a video of the couple's daughters meeting their new baby brother for the first time.

Taking to Instagram, Katelyn posted footage of her and Brown's daughters — Kingsley, 4, and Kodi, 2 — seeing their new little brother, Krewe, not long after he was born. In the clip, Brown brings his daughters into the hospital room while Katelyn is sitting in the bed. The adorable family gathers to hold and admire baby Krewe, with his new big sisters clearly enamored by his cuteness.

Ahead of his new bundle of joy, PopCulture.com had a chance to chat with Brown about his growing family. During the conversation, Brown revealed that it's been much easier preparing to go from two kids to three kids than it was to go from one kid to two kids. He also revealed a helpful parenting tip that he got from fellow country music singer Thomas Rhett, who has four children.

"I will say that's right though because [when our oldest was born] I treated her... and Thomas Rhett actually said this, this is a quote from him... But, with [my first daughter], I treated her like glass and you find out that they're rubber."

"The second one, you know, it was easy," Brown continued. "When the doctor sent me home for the first time, I was like, 'what do we do now? How do I... what do I do?" He added with a laugh, "The second one was easy."

While Brown was feeling pretty good about finally being a boy dad, he said that Katelyn was "a little nervous" for that same reason. "I was like, 'I'll get him,' because I was nervous having the girls," Brown shared, then adding that he recalls what it was like trying to get used to taking care of two baby girls. "I told her I'd take the boy until she gets comfortable."

The "I Can Feel It" singer made it clear that he has no issues with doing the dirty work, saying that he feels "like every dad should be able" to the basics such as feeding the baby and changing diapers, something he prides himself on very specifically. "I'm quick with it," Brown said with a smile.