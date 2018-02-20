‘Big Brother’ Fans Accuse Celebrities of ‘Quitting’ the Game

Longtime Big Brother fans are not happy with CBS because of how the first U.S. Celebrity Big Brother season is going. On Monday, another celebrity was evicted after pleading with the other houseguests to let them go home, and fans have accused them of “quitting” the game.

Last week, former Cosby Show star Keshia Knight Pulliam was evicted after Pulliam gave a tearful speech about wanting to be with her newborn baby. Even though the other houseguests have complained about Omarosa Manigault’s manipulative personality, they still all unanimously voted to let Keshia go home after Manigault pleaded with them to send Pulliam home.

Then on Monday’s episode, the same thing happened with Metta World Peace, the show’s comic relief.

Ross Matthews and Brandi Glanville were the nominees for eviction, but Matthews won the VIP Power of Veto. He first used it on himself, forcing HoH Manigault to nominate another houseguest for eviction. That turned out to be Metta, since Manigault said he wanted to go home.

Matthews declined to use the PoV to save either Glanville or Metta.

Even though the houseguests were angry with Glanville for not voting for Shannon Elizabeth’s eviction, they all agreed with Metta’s wishes. They unanimously voted to evict the retired NBA star.

Big Brother fans were enraged, to say the least. So many of them have been disappointed, since the celebrities do not seem to be showing a willingness to play the game. To make matters worse, this season is much shorter than a traditional Big Brother season.

Here’s how Big Brother fans reacted to the latest eviction.

I hope metta’s wife shows disappointment in him for quitting. That was NOT attractive. I would be repulsed if it were me. Fuck Metta for quitting. #CBBUS #CelebBB #BBCeleb — Cynthia Valencia (@CynCityBB) February 20, 2018

One person even called for the show to be cancelled early.

What the Hell Celebrity Big Brother !! You casted a bunch of Quiters !! Just cancel the damn show !! #CelebBB #RHAP Why u cast Ron Artest ? And Marisa (who?) #WorstEpisode ! Stick with regular #BigBrothers celebrities are weak asses !! — Mac Shine (@macsh9) February 20, 2018



What a waste of an episode. Stop voluntarily going home and play the damn game. #CelebBB — kait💙 (@kaitlynbrowning) February 20, 2018



I for the life of me can’t understand why people sign up to play this game then they wanna go home cause they miss their family, didn’t they know what they were signing up for#celebBB — Ralphie G (@darth6598) February 20, 2018

The next episode of Celebrity Big Brother is on Wednesday, and a double eviction is coming up.