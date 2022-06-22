'Big Brother': Jessica Nickson Reveals Sex of Upcoming Baby With Husband Cody

Big Brother alumni Jessica and Cody Nickson are expecting their third child together. In addition to sharing that they're expecting, the couple revealed the sex of their impending arrival. Cody and Jessica met on Season 19 of Big Brother and later went on to win Season 30 of The Amazing Race.

On Instagram, Jessica posted a photo of a hotel room, in which the words, "It's a Girl," were spelled out in flower petals. Based on the location that was tagged in the post, the couple took the snap while on a trip to the Bahamas. The former Big Brother players also revealed what they're naming their little one. Jessica wrote, "We're adding to our girl gang! In just a few weeks we'll be bringing Atlas Ruby Nickson home to forever change our family and we can't wait."

Jessica and Cody are already parents to two young daughters — Maverick and Carter. Cody also has an older daughter, Paisley, from a previous relationship. The pair originally shared the news about their baby back on May 31. Jessica posted a video on Instagram set to Carrie Underwood's "All-American Girl," which featured the couple posing with the above "It's a Girl" sign while holding pink balloons. She captioned the clip, which also featured a look into their family life, with, "With each child God gifts us, life gets that much more sweeter. We can't wait to meet you and welcome you to our family, @atlasnickson."

The Amazing Race winners announced their pregnancy in February. Once again, they shared the news with their Instagram followers by posting a sweet video montage. In the video, Cody wraps his arms around Jessica, placing his hands on the sonogram photo that they placed on her growing baby bump. "A lot of you have already guessed it and it's nice to not have to hide it anymore," Jessica wrote. "We prayed for you & now we can't wait to meet you."

Jessica and Cody have marked quite a few milestones this past year. Not only are they preparing to welcome their third child together, but they moved into their new home earlier this year. In late January, they revealed that they officially moved into their new home in Texas, a residence that they designed themselves. Jessica recounted their journey, "We finally closed on our new home. When we got married we made a 10 year plan to build a home. Never did we imagine we would do it in 3! The opportunity was just perfect and we couldn't turn down the chance."